25th Navajo Nation Council Mourns the Passing of the First ﻿Navajo Nation Speaker Nelson Gorman Jr.

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 06, 2025

The 25th Navajo Nation Council extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of former Council Delegate and the first Speaker of the Navajo Nation, Nelson Gorman Jr., who passed away on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. Mr. Gorman was 91.

“On behalf of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, we honor the life and leadership of Speaker Nelson Gorman Jr. As the first Speaker of the Navajo Nation, he helped establish the foundation of our modern government and guided our people through a pivotal time of change. We extend our deepest condolences to the Gorman family and ask our Nation to keep them in prayer during this time of mourning,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

Gorman, of Chinle, Arizona, was Tódích’íi’nii, born for Kinyaa’áanii. His maternal grandfathers were Tóts’óhnii, and his paternal grandfathers were Dibé Łizhinii.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

He represented the Chinle Chapter as a Council Delegate from 1983 to 1995. In 1990, he made history by becoming the first Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council, playing a vital role in establishing the Nation’s modern three-branch government and reinforcing the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches. He was also widely respected as a peacemaker during the 1989 leadership crisis that significantly impacted the Council and the Navajo people.

Gorman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eva Gorman; his son and daughter-in-law, Cornelius and Josie Gorman; his daughter, Caroline Gorman; and six grandchildren.

Following his service in tribal government, Gorman dedicated himself to his family and remained engaged with the political affairs of the Navajo Nation. He frequently emphasized the enduring responsibility and strength of the Navajo Nation Council as the Nation’s governing body.“As he grew older, my father remained sharp and deeply thoughtful. He approached challenges with analysis and patience, never accepting things at face value,” said his son, Cornelius Gorman. “He lived by his spirituality and faith, and those values guided every aspect of his life.”

Family meetings will be held at the Chinle Presbyterian Church in Chinle, Arizona, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Friday, Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher