168 More Covid-19 Cases Reported on Navajo Nation on Monday

Details By Native News Online Staff November 30, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 168 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 653 as previously reported on Sunday. Reports indicate that 9,188 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 158,451 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 16,595, including 168 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,389

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,814

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,710

Gallup Service Unit: 2,702

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,725

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,566

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,682

Winslow Service Unit: 985

* 22 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,684 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 822 new cases, and Utah reported 1,897.

“As the number of cases continue to rise throughout the country including the Four Corner states, the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. As more people continue to test positive, it is placing a lot of pressure and work on our health care workers and hospitals. We cannot become careless and complacent. When you wake up in the morning, please say a prayer for yourself and your family members to help protect against COVID-19. We still have many communities experiencing uncontrolled spread of this virus, so please be safe, stay home, wear a mask, avoid gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Navajo Nation’s three-week stay-at-home lockdown is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to purchase essential items such as food and medication when essential businesses are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

The Navajo Nation continues to work with Navajo Area Indian Health Service on a vaccination distribution plan to be implemented once there is a safe vaccine available. Public health experts encourage individuals to get vaccinated to help reduce the spread of the virus.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1606877496036000&usg=AFQjCNFRFBT3ZXVK5ogodLk41HYw0KeRxQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

