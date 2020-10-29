Currents

130 New Covid-19 Cases Reported by Navajo Nation Thursday; 501 New Cases Since Last Week

Details By Native News Online Staff October 29, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — With the third wave hitting the United States, the Navajo Nation that earlier this year had flattened the curve now appears be being hit by a new surge of Covid-19 positive cases. On Thursday evening, the Navajo Nation reported 130 new Covid-19 cases. Just last Thursday, the case numbers stood at 11, 101, which there have been 501 new cases reported over the course of the past week.

On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported the new cases. Fortunately, there were no recent Covid-related deaths. The total number of deaths remains 575 as previously reported on Tuesday. Reports indicate that 7,528 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 124,109 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,602, including 10 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,581

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,156

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,216

Gallup Service Unit: 1,776

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,396

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,775

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,110

Winslow Service Unit: 583

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, Oct. 30 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Nov. 2 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT), while the daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays. On Thursday, the state of New Mexico reported a record-high of 1,082 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,315 new cases, and Utah reported 1,837.

“The Navajo Department of Health is now warning the public about the possibility of community spread of COVID-19, meaning that individuals may contract the coronavirus without knowing how they were exposed. This is very troubling for our contact tracers because it is difficult to investigate and track 130 new cases in a single day with the limited number of contact tracers helping the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Nation is in a very dire situation right now, but we have the ability to reverse this trend. We know how to beat the virus and we need to stop thinking only of ourselves and think of our elders, children, and those with underlying health conditions. Our health care system cannot handle much more and we are on the verge of a major health care crisis. Stop holding family gatherings and stop traveling off the Navajo Nation and bringing back the virus. We have to hold each other accountable,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Friday, Oct. 30, the Nation’s 110 chapters and the Nez-Lizer Administration will continue to offer assistance to complete and submit hardship assistance program applications beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at chapter houses and other sites. Please visit https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/Hardship&source=gmail&ust=1604111591494000&usg=AFQjCNEZie11LDtv2-a7Ubmbqigsf06FtQ">https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/Hardship to view the alternative locations and contact information. Applicants will be able to submit completed applications on-site.

“We have to be strong and do our best to remain optimistic through prayer and making good decisions. Please be safe and keep your children safe during this Halloween weekend. Community spread is once again a possibility here on the Navajo Nation. Keep praying for our people, our first responders, and our entire country,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1604111591494000&usg=AFQjCNFEZs2qyAMmUhQQRVoWr3bcy9lGXQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff