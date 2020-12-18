Currents

10 More Covid-19 Deaths Reported on Navajo Nation on Friday; Death Toll at 742

Details By Native News Online Staff December 18, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 175 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 10 more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 742 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 10,999 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 189,151 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 20,569.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,950

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,174

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,180

Gallup Service Unit: 3,409

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,999

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,426

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,167

Winslow Service Unit: 1,242

* 22 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 7,635 new cases, Utah reported 2,644, and New Mexico reported 1463 new cases.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown will begin on Friday, Dec. 18 at 8:00 p.m. (MST) until Monday, Dec. 21 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). All businesses will be closed during the weekend lockdown and all residents are required to remain home with the exception of essential workers and cases of emergencies.

“We ask all Navajo Nation residents to help our health care workers and first responders by staying home and adhering to the 57-hour weekend lockdown. We have plenty of health care workers who are fighting for all of us, and in return they are asking all of us to stay home to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. This week, we are finally receiving some relief with the Covid-19 vaccines and the arrival of federal medical personnel to assist in our health care facilities. Keep praying and keep taking proper precautions to keep yourselves safe and healthy,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Friday, the Nez-Lizer Administration, Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish, and World Central Kitchen teamed up to distribute food packages, turkeys, and other supplies in Kayenta, Arizona. They also showed their appreciation to all of the health care workers and distributed food items at Kayenta Health Center and Monument Valley Community Health Center

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1608434417466000&usg=AFQjCNHhsFTfOkxwRHjWDSK5GcSX5DdbXQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

