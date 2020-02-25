Things Every New Student Should Know
Every new student is likely to feel a mixture of excitement and anxiety at the new chapter in their life. There’s likely to be a lot of new experiences ahead and they can be exciting but they can also be quite challenging.
The good news is you can give yourself a bit of a head start if you are prepared. This article will teach you a few things that every new student should know.
Living with Less Cash is Normal
Having a lot less cash than you usually have is normal. If you think your money situation might be a problem consider part-time work. A few nights of work each week could leave you with a bit more cash and give you a lot of experience.
Don’t be afraid to budget your meals and your leisure activities. Being careful with cash now could help you when you’re in the world of work.
Managing your Time is Essential
While you might think you have plenty of time outside of the classroom to enjoy yourself, you need to manage your time. You will have to write papers, attend lessons, go to your job, and sit exams. Make sure you also give yourself plenty of time to rest.
Getting back to those papers you have to write, make sure you start them as soon as you can. Give yourself plenty of time to research the subject and write the first draft. It’s also incredibly satisfying to submit your paper when others are still writing theirs.
Your Accommodation Can Be a Great Place to Study
Whether you’re staying in off campus apartments or someplace else, you could find your accommodation is a great place to get work done. Dedicate a part of your room/home to studying and enjoy the peace and quiet.
Your Professors are There to Help you
While your professors might seem like they love telling you what to do, they’re actually there to help you. Don’t be afraid to ask your professors for help. They might be able to give you a few study tips or recommend a few good text books to you. They’re also there to help you make your way through your student life. Talk to them if you’re having trouble with your work, they could come up with a good solution.
Your Library is a Great Resource
Don’t be afraid to head to the library if you need to look for help with your work. Libraries are a great resource and they can also be the ideal place to study if home is too noisy.
Getting Enough Exercise is Important
When you get enough exercise, your concentration will be better, you’ll sleep better and you’re likely to feel less stressed. Exercise for a few hours each week and you’ll find you’re much more alert in class.
Student life can be quite daunting, especially if you’re new to it. The above tips can help you make life much easier on yourself. Read them again and make some notes so you give yourself the best chance of succeeding at college or university.