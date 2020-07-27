Navajo Nation COVID-19 Monday Update: Cases Near 9,000

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 441 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 6,554 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 77,741 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,912.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,198

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 751

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 640

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,460

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,244

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,393

· Tuba City Service Unit: 825

· Winslow Service Unit: 398

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 1,813 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 467 new cases, and Utah reported 436 new cases.

“The good news today is that the state of Arizona has had decreases in new COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days, while New Mexico and Utah have remained relatively steady. I am hopeful that the numbers of COVID-19 cases in towns and cities near the Navajo Nation will soon begin to flatten. Here on the Navajo Nation, we’ve had 32 consecutive days under 100 daily cases. The data shows that staying home, wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing is making a difference. We have to remain diligent and continue to practice these preventative measures,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Department of Health and the Health Command Operations Center is also preparing for the upcoming winter flu season. They have also created a vaccination group to develop plans securing and distributing a vaccine for COVID-19 once one is proven to be safe and made available.

