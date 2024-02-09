Watch Video: Native Americans can take action on asthma

- Details
Asthma is a long-term condition that can make it hard to breathe. Anyone can have asthma, but Native Americans are more likely to have it than white Americans. With the right steps, most people with asthma can lead a full and active life. This video from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s Learn More Breathe Better® health education program helps you know the symptoms and learn how to take action to keep asthma under control.
Watch the video below.
For more information about asthma from Learn More Breathe Better, visit:
www.nhlbi.nih.gov/education/lmbbasthma/asthma-communities
www.nhlbi.nih.gov/breathebetter
