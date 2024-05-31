Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening Celebration, Saturday, June 1st in Coos Bay, Oregon

Details By Native News Online Staff May 31, 2024

The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI) announce the grand opening celebration of the new Three Rivers Health Center at 150 S. Wall Street in Coos Bay, Oregon. This state-of-the-art facility will officially open its doors on Saturday, June 1, 2024, with a grand opening event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The new facility includes a health clinic and pharmarcy.

The grand opening celebration will feature a variety of family-friendly activities and an opening ceremony followed by an official ribbon-cutting. This event marks a significant milestone in providing comprehensive healthcare services to CTCLUSI tribal members and the local community.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Location: 150 S. Wall St., Coos Bay, OR 97420

Event Activities:

10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Festival Explore what services CTCLUSI and Three Rivers Health Center offer to our tribal members and non-tribal neighbors in the local community Meet our friendly staff and learn more about the care we offer our patients The first 200 attendees will take home a free Three Rivers Health Center t-shirt Enroll as a new patient or transfer your prescriptions right on site

11:00 a.m. – Ceremony Welcome from CTCLUSI Chief Doug Barret, Council Chair Brad Kneaper, and CEO Lee Ann Wander Enjoy a cultural performance by CTCLUSI tribal members Get the first sneak peek inside Three Rivers Health Center

11:30 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting We’ll officially cut the ribbon and open the doors to Three Rivers Health Center Continue enjoying the festival activities!



"We are excited to welcome the community to Three Rivers Health Center," Iliana Montiel, CTCLUSI Assistant Director of Health Services said. "This grand opening is more than a celebration; it’s the beginning of a vibrant new chapter in healthcare for our community!"

Learn more about the Grand Opening Celebration at: http://threerivers.health/grand-opening/.

Three Rivers Health Center is currently open to CTCLUSI tribal members and is scheduling appointments for the public beginning Monday, July 1, 2024. To learn more and enroll as a new patient, visit: http://threerivers.health/patients/.

