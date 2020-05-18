Lumbee Tribal Citizens Getting Drive-Thru COVID-19 Tests
Published May 18, 2020
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has partnered with the emergency relief nonprofit CORE Response and the Robeson County Department of Public Health to provide a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex.
Testing at the tribe’s housing complex began yesterday and continues through tomorrow. The sites, known as pop-up sites, are gaining popularity in hard to reach parts of rural America.
On Sunday, more than 130 Lumbee citizens were tested. As an incentive, each test participant received a hot meal. The meals were courtesy of World Central Kitchen through collaboration with Fuller’s BBQ Restaurant, a local establishment owned by a Lumbee tribal citizen. The free meal giveaway will continue today and tomorrow.
The testing is part of a week-long project that began last Wednesday and lasted until Saturday at the Robeson Community College.
Testing will continue today and tomorrow Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex from 10 a.m. until 3 pm. Those wanting to be tested are encouraged to register online at: http://robesoncovidtesting.com. Organizers say people are also able to register onsite if they are unable to register online.
Volunteer opportunities are still available. To volunteer for the RCC Site, email Jennifer Hunt at Jennifer.hunt@coreresponse.orgTo volunteer at the Lumbee Tribe Testing site contact Patrick Strickland at Patrick.strickland@coreresponse.org or patrickstrickland@lumbeetribe.com
The CORE Response is a non-profit organization founded by Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn, who in late March committed to assisting the Lumbee Tribe during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Penn was on the Navajo Nation assisting with the distribution of food and water.