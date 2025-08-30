Pawnee Nation College & Tulsa Community College Sign MOU to Expand Student Opportunities

Details By Native News Online Staff August 30, 2025

Pawnee Nation College (PNC) and Tulsa Community College (TCC) have established a partnership aimed at supporting PNC’s path to full accreditation and expanding educational opportunities for students in the Pawnee Nation and other rural areas.

Leaders from both colleges met Friday at TCC’s West Campus to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that formally launches the collaboration. Under the agreement, PNC will operate within TCC’s academic and administrative framework as it seeks accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission—an essential requirement for institutions granting fully recognized degrees.

As part of the partnership, TCC will offer academic support, faculty collaboration, and student services designed to build PNC’s institutional strength. Meanwhile, PNC will continue its commitment to providing education that reflects the culture and traditions of the Pawnee Nation and surrounding communities.

Founded in 2004, PNC is a tribally controlled institution based in Pawnee, Oklahoma, serving both traditional and non-traditional students. In collaboration with TCC, it will offer degree programs in Business Administration, Child Development, and Environmental Science and Natural Resources.

The agreement also grants students immediate access to key TCC resources, including academic advising, library services, and institutional policies, while creating a long-term foundation for growth and development at PNC.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward for higher education in Oklahoma, particularly for students in rural and tribal areas who have long encountered obstacles to earning a college degree.

