Tribes Sue Trump Administration to Release Past-Due CARES Funding for Tribal Governments
WASHINGTON — As tribal governments wait for the U.S. Department of Treasury to release $8 billion in overdue emergency funding, six tribes have sued the Trump Administration in an attempt to speed up the process.
The six tribes from five different states filed a lawsuit against Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The lawsuit alleges that Mnuchin has “violated his clear non-discretionary duty” to act in accordance with the CARES Act mandate by failing to disburse the funds to Tribal governments within the timeframe Congress determined.
The tribes ask the court to order Mnuchin to disperse the funds within 24 hours “in a manner consistent with the CARES Act and this Court’s April 27, 2020 Order.”
The six tribes that sued Mnuchin on Monday are the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Ak-Chin Indian Community, Arapaho Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Cherokee Nation, Snoqualmie Indian Tribe and the Yurok Tribe of the Yurok Reservation.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.