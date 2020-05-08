Thursday Update: Navajo Nation Reports 103 COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll at 88
Published May 7, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and a total of 88 deaths as of Thursday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 2,757. A total of 17,148 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 12,806 negative test results.
The 2,757 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:
- McKinley County, NM: 762
- Apache County, AZ: 701
- Navajo County, AZ: 591
- Coconino County, AZ: 308
- San Juan County, NM: 273
- San Juan County, UT: 46
- Socorro County, NM: 26
- Cibola County, NM: 26
- Bernalillo County: 3
- Sandoval County, NM: 21
On Thursday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Executive Branch employees, chapter officials, and Community Health Representatives distributed food, water, and much-needed supplies to 1,194 families in the communities of Bodaway-Gap, Coppermine, LeChee, Kaibeto, Ts’ah Bii Kin, and Shonto. Council Delegates Paul Begay, Jr., Herman Daniels, Jr., Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler, and former city of Page Mayor Bill Diak were among several officials who also contributed their time to help distribute items. By providing families with essential items, they are able to remain home rather than having to go into public to purchase items.
“It’s a great feeling to see the smiles on the faces of the grandmas and grandpas as they received food and supplies to help them stay home and stay safe. We pray for the families of those who have lost loved ones and those who have the virus. On the upside, we have communities coming together, working together, to help those who need a hand up. We’re happy to be out on the ground, in the communities helping people firsthand,” Navajo Nation President Nez said.
Since the Nez-Lizer administration began the distribution events two weeks ago, nearly 3,800 families have received food, water, fire wood, protective masks, sanitizer and cleaning products, pet food, and other essential items.
“We’re doing our best to reach as many regions as possible and we’re working hard to help as many families as possible. So far, we’ve reached communities in Arizona and New Mexico and soon we will reach Utah. As we continue working together through this pandemic, we ask for more prayers from our Navajo people so that we will overcome COVID-19 sooner than later. We are stronger when we work together,” Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.