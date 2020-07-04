The Dilemma of the Fourth of July
Published July 4, 2019
Editor’s Note: This commentary was published in observance of the Fourth of July holiday in 2015. Native News Online is republishing it again this year.
The other day I was eating dinner with my wife in a restaurant located in Gallup New Mexico, a border town to the Navajo reservation. Gallup was recently named “Most Patriotic Small Town” in a nationwide contest. Soon after sitting down I noticed that we were seated at a table directly facing a framed poster of the Declaration of Independence.
The irony almost made me laugh.
When our server, who was also native, came to the table, I asked if I could show him something. I then stood up and pointed out that 30 lines below the famous quote “All men are created equal” the Declaration of Independence refers to Natives as “merciless Indian savages.”
The irony was that the restaurant was filled with Native American customers and employees. And there in plain sight, a poster hanging on the wall was literally calling all of us “savages.”
The server was concerned that I might be upset so after our dinner the manager of the restaurant came to our table and asked if everything was OK. I showed her the quote and assured her that I was not trying to cause problems. After more than a decade of living on the Navajo Nation, I have become used to such offenses when I travel outside of our reservation. After the manager left, I noticed that another Native couple seated near us had taken interest in our conversation. So I invited them over and showed them the same offensive line hanging over our table. They were astounded that throughout their entire education they were never told the Declaration referred to Natives in such a way.
If the poster had labeled any other group of people as “savage,” or if the source of the words was anything else besides one of our country’s founding documents, the restaurant in question would have long ago been sued and the parties responsible for hanging the poster most likely disciplined. But because the targeted group was Natives, the source was the Declaration of Independence and the responsibility for hanging the poster belonged to the restaurant’s national corporate offices; not only is the poster still hanging today, but on July 4th the entire nation will celebrate the message of this poster and the signing of this Declaration. For we have declared it a national holiday complete with fireworks, parades and speeches.
This is the dilemma that Native ‘Americans’ face every day. The foundations of the United States of America are blatantly unjust. This land was stolen. Native peoples, Africans and many other minority communities have long been recipients of systemic racism. And the roots of it are right there for the entire world to see, printed in many of our founding documents; like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and United States Supreme Court case rulings.
We announce it. We flaunt it. We celebrate it.
As a nation we embrace this history because we are largely ignorant of the true nature of our past and have never been held accountable for our actions. As Americans we celebrate our foundations of ‘discovery’ and cling to our narrative of ‘exceptionalism’ because we have been taught that this nation was founded by God on a principle of freedom for all.
But the reality is that the United States of America exists because this land was colonized by Europeans who used a Doctrine of Discovery to dehumanize, steal from, enslave and even commit cultural genocide against indigenous peoples from both the “New World” and Africa.
Georges Erasmus, an Aboriginal leader from Canada, said, “Where common memory is lacking, where people do not share in the same past, there can be no real community. Where community is to be formed, common memory must be created.”
Those are wise words that get to the heart of our national problem regarding race. On days like Columbus Day, Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, the United States of America celebrates its history. But a majority of our citizens celebrate in ignorance. After traveling throughout the country and educating audiences on the Doctrine of Discovery and its influence on our nation, I would estimate that less than 3% of Americans know this history or understand its impact on the current-day situation of Native peoples.
As a nation, the United States of America does not share a common memory, and therefore struggles to have true community.
So this Fourth of July I invite every American to start their day by learning about the Doctrine of Discovery. Allowing the reality of the dehumanizing nature of this doctrine to temper your celebrations.
You can still light your fireworks and eat your BBQ as you celebrate a hard fought victory over the British. But at the end of the day, I humbly ask you to conclude your celebrations with the following prayer.
“May God have mercy on the United States of America and give us the courage necessary to create a common memory.
Mark Charles (Dine’) is a candidate for the President of the United States.
why; This article smacks of pure………… honesty. Therefore it will be overlooked as; just another complaining Indian. Ummm; make that one complaining Indian and one white guy.
If it’s not time to be truthful then when is it?
When the US is handed over to the UN; then, they will tell the truth and it won’t matter except to those who what to say; ” see, we were right! “
When the WM first came to these lands, he first spread the word about the God of love and compassion. We learned the very dark side of the story brought to us relates to the Fallen Angel, Lucifer.
Native Americans north and south are a colonized people with colonized minds at every level. Many Natives replaced their traditional beliefs with foreign ideas, and a culture of greed. Destroyed from without and within made Native Americans easy to control.
The killing spree that brought tribes to their knees could only be accomplished by the actions of the Dark Angel, especially the slaughter of children as at Sand Springs where children’s bodies were mutilated. The cruelty set upon the California Indians where the first Governor promoted total extermination, and the rampant kidnapping of children and using them in every immoral way is the kind of education that was intended to be kept hidden, but there it all is, fully-documented for all of us to learn about if we just take the time to care enough to learn, and offer prayers for them, and healing prayers for all of our people as they continue to struggle with the historical realities of life in America after first welcoming the newcomers who pretended to come in peace.
Barbara Renick, the story of Lucifer is wrong. Lucifer was never a demon spirit. Lucifer portrays all mankind who have fallen from the grace of God. The killing and is still today the spirit of murder called satan. I am a believer of our Christ the Atonement made for all mankind. The light in the darkness. My ancestors were annihilated, and brought into a “RELIGION,” which was not to be. I am Anishinaabe (first nations), but I see no race. I only see confused people trying to bring back what was truly stolen, the identity of who we really are. Sons of God. Many Native Americans as the European call us are from the many tribes of Israel. Similarities of culture traditions are of Israel. I ask what tribe are you from? Be blessed.
Just goes to show use racism is bread not only through black and white. It a vicious virus that needs to be stomped out.
I think it is wise to put the fourth of July in prospective. We as non natives have been taught a very sanitized history of the United State, without mentioning the Genocide and deceit perpetrated against native people, and this continues even to this day. I personally don’t celebrate it because of the hypocrisy that the holiday represents. I would support any movement that address the wrong that have been done and true reparations to the native people of this land.
Thank you for this article! I have many feelings for Natives and what the colonists, and beyond did to them. I also did not learn of these things till later on in my life! I seriously did not know. How, I have to wonder. There should have been clues somewhere, but I’m afraid I missed them as well. It makes me quite ill to read the things I am finding now! But your publication and others, and people I am slowly getting to know, are truly giving me the info I feel I need to know finally. I can only say I’m sorry, for what it’s worth! This one referring to Natives as such in the Declaration is a terrible surprise! I will have to come to terms with this also! I am very sorry.
There has been such a controversy over the AP US History classes because “they show America in a bad light”. No it’s just scratches they surface of the real story of America. My students were shocked to learn that Columbus wasn’t a nice guy and Andrew Jackson committed genocide. It’s not what they are taught. History is what it is good and bad and as a teacher I can’t “whitewash” it just to make it “patriotic”. Unless we understand the real history of this country we will continue to oppress. Great article.
Thank you for the very informative article. While I think I am generally aware of the atrocities committed against native Americans the reference in the Declaration of Independence to savages is either new to me or something I conveniently forgot.
Much of the history books are white washed, they are fiction being taught so that people would learn to be racists. It is time that those books be thrown out and the real truths be told. Though i doubt that would ever happen until those who believe what history books tell them stop following blind fiction.
God bless America
In order to create a balance in the room while not running from the truth and ugliness of history, perhaps a great piece of Native American art should hang next to that frame, something that recognizes “savage” and transforms it into something constructive, powerful and transcendent. When I was a very little girl my mother taught me what happened to the First Peoples of the United States right up to the 20th century when her grandmother was bringing Native people food and clothes who were occupying the last little bit of land that they could have in our town. Always with Native people’s side of the story and the passage of time in mind on walks in the woods or drives through town she would point out the various houses where George Washington stayed; churches that were designed backwards in case there was an attack from the local Natives. She told me all of this with a very notable and real distaste for history as we’re taught it. It wasn’t long before I realized the morbidity in celebrating “Independence” Day the way this country does. I’m glad Mark pointed this out to everyone, find a great artist to contribute a wonderful piece for this restaurant!
I just wanted to follow up with Donna Nesset. I follow you 100% I have never thought of Thanksgiving, Fourth of July, Columbus Day etc; as a holiday. I have never celebrated it, never intend to and I have always discouraged others from celebrating it. I just wanted to add that I’m sorry if any bit of my post above is unwelcome especially in using the word “Native” or “First People,” for whatever it’s worth, I had/have the best intentions.
I am surprised that it was noticed. When Thomas Jefferson made copies to distribute to his fellow invaders he sent his slave out to distribute them. Now image that a person that was considered property was trusted with such a valued piece of paper.
I DO NOT celebrate, The 4th July, Thanks giving Columbus day..Or cinco de mio… Why ? Native people lost our freedom, on that day. The 4th of July. Thanksgiving. The day we give thanks.. SO Thanks, for Taking everything. we had. So I could Raised in poverty and hunger While you got fat of my food.. Thank you for Sending me to a Indian boarding school . SO I could Become A 5 yr old sex object.. . Thank you for Bullying and making fun of me. Now that, I AM disable Because, of the abuse.. Columbus, Didn’t Discover Anything. And you don’t EVEN get the day off from work or school.. Nothing to celebrate, Their. I dont do Cinco de mio. BECAUSE Im not hispanic.. I AM Native, Indian. or. What ever you want to call me. And as A Real NATIVE.. I would Like to celebrate, Native , holidays Of our Great leaders .. How ABOUT IT // Lets get that way ya ha.. Day Going.
I agree with Donna Nesset. I don’t celebrate the 4th of July because it’s not a day of freedom for Native Americans, it was a day when a foreign occupying people announced to the world that they had taken over someone else’s land. I certainly don’t celebrate Columbus Day. What’s happened to Native Americans that has us celebrating US holidays like Veteran’s Day? And has a group of Native Women folding a US flag in a ceremony? That’s our enemy’s flag not ours! Yes, I understand that many Native Americans have fought in US military to protect our land, what little we have left, and fought bravely. But wake up People. We are a separate People, with a separate identity.
So should the white side of me be terrible to the Indian side? It’s hard enough dealing with what one of my people did to my other people. There are many arguements to this, but I feel you are just a little to full of hate for listening.
The Declaration of Independence is NOT a founding document of The United States of America. The USA did not exist when is promulgated. Get your history correct
And the relevancy of that rude intrusion is?
If you don’t see the relevancy, you must not understand “American” history very well. Please, as a matter of courtesy, explain why my comment is “rude.’
“it was” promulgated.
In the movie “Smoke Signals,” one character refers to the 4th as “white peoples’ independence day.” He asks his son, “Are ya feelin’ independent?” Still worth asking.
I agree with what you said. I’m a white female with a little Indian blood in my family. But I don’t know a lot about how it is for you but I have a interest to learn. I have given a little help with a little money to a school on a res. But now I wonder if that was best?. I feel you are right, but people just don’t care .
Why, Why do people like you live hundreds of years ago? Why do people like you let something that happened hundreds and hundreds of years ago effect you. Here’s some history for you. Almost every group of people have been damaged, hurt, been slaves, mistreated, killed, hung, captured, etc.etc.etc. Yes even white people have been slaves, even Irish people have been slaughtered, even Blacks have been treated less than human. BUY WHY OH WHY do any people decide to try and relate what happened hundreds even thousands of years ago effect then in 2015. My theory is that people like you who are always blaming the past is nothing more than a crush to the present. If ONLY we weren’t slaves 300 years ago we would be successful. If only a piece of paper did’t make us feel like dogs I would be a huge success in life. So I ask again when will it stop, when will the Indians, Blacks, Mexicans, all stop whining about things that happened hundreds of years ago. Do yourself a favor, learn from the Jews, who were treated FAR FAR worse than the Indians, Blacks, Whites, Irish, Polish, Chinese. What the Jews did was get stronger not sit around and whine for hundreds of years. Note that all your indian whining is falling on deaf ears. Now go out and do some good in the world and live in the present rather than crying and bitching about a piece of paper hanging on the wall.
Because Bob, you need to go home! So since you are so living in the present you shouldnt mind relocating to your home, where ever the hell that may be! Since all of your kind are so living in the present then let the piece of paper burn, along with the flag! Oh, Gee! Did I just say something offensive? Well stop living in the past! Live in the present! SMH! Such sad ignorance!
Bob, you call these Native people “whiners” for highlighting the atrocities committed by your invading European ancestors against the Native Americans. Odd thing to say, since it’s pretty evident that those who are whining and crying the loudest over this issue are Euro-Americans like you who cannot deal with any criticism of the naked-aggression, genocide, ethnic cleansing, land-theft, mass incarceration, and discrimination that your people have been perpetrating against the Native Americans for over 400 years now. Any time that a Native American dares to bring up your atrocious behavior, you Euro-Americans literally have a conniption, a “hissy-fit” as it were, followed by a diatribe about how “everyone in the world has experienced similar atrocities in history.” BS.
You mention the Jews in particular, claiming that they suffered far worse than the Native Americans ever did. Again, BS. The Native Americans numbered at least 15 million in America alone when the Europeans began their invasion. Now, 400 years after Jamestown, there might be 3 million surviving Native descendants in America. When have Jews been so thoroughly destroyed through genocide? The Nazis murdered 6 million of them, but there are 15 million+ surviving Jews in the world. When the Jews wanted to reclaim their ancestral homeland of Israel, after having lost it 2000 tears ago when the Romans drove them out, America assisted them in that endeavor — beginning in 1948 and continuing to the present, with our giving them $3 billion+ annually — resulting in a mass displacement of the Palestinians who had settled the land of Palestine in the interim. The consequences of Islamo-terrorism against America have been horrid due to our support for Israel, but with 80% of Americans being Judeo-Christians who believe that God promised the Jews the land of Israel, their support for Israel is absolute, no matter the suffering of the Palestinians or the resulting terrorism. But on the other hand, when the Native American tribe of Cherokees tried to establish their own country on their own land in America, your President Andrew Jackson and his racist supporters shot that idea completely down, even ignoring a US Supreme Court decision that favored the Cherokee people over the Euro-Americans, and they forced the Cherokee, and most other tribes in the American East, out of their lands and onto Indian Territory, with over 10,000 dying along their respective “Trails of Tears” during the implementation of Jackson’s ethnic-cleansing Indian Removal policy. Even today, American Jews are treated much better than are Native Americans, even in the homeland of the Native people. So save your crap when comparing the plight of the Jews to the plight of the Native Americans. There is no comparison.
Bear in mind that America is the ancestral homeland of the Native Americans, and your people are a relatively recent foreign presence here who, regarding a significant portion of the country, are illegally occupying stolen land acquired through the violation of over 250 treaties. One treaty in particular, the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie, was ruled valid by a 1980 US Supreme Court decision, granting legal possession of the Black Hills to the Lakota people. But your US Government is ignoring the SCOTUS ruling by refusing to return the land to them, and instead offered them a paltry $105 million, when in fact the Black Hills are probably worth multi-$trillions, and is the sacred land of the Lakota…as sacred to the Lakota as is Jerusalem to the Jews.
So, Bob, with your European people and your government continuing to crap on Native people on every way possible, how can you expect us to forgive you, and put it all behind us and move on, while the hate is all around us? Here a suggestion: How about you European people begin the healing process with Native Americans by honoring all of those violated 250+ treaties, which would require you to actually follow your own law of the land? That would be a good start.
The 4th of July- The celebration of the U.S. Constitution- The commemorative statement is one which has boggled my mind for years yet I have always settled to participate and celebrate the signing of our constitution on behalf of the fireworks and exciting experiences for my children! Deep inside my gut, I have a separate and solemn feeling that is one of sadness and frustration! Will I live to see my children’s children presented with a true heartfelt apology from the US government? I pray that they will not have to feel inferior or insignificant, that they will live peacefully with respect and confidence! Is that really too much to ask for? Just a thought!
the 4th of july doesn’t celebrate the US Constitution. Get your history straight.
I was raised with my mother’s family…not on the rez…in Miami…a dichotomy for sure…I went to school…all my after school friends were cubano…they only spoke spanish…I only spoke american…we played jacks…jump rope. and hop scotch. Counting games…and I don’t remember that as being a problem…somehow we understood each other…when I was @ home my family was decidedly native in their ways…trying to assimilate into America…in the workforce…I didn’t know about history. I listened to conversations around the dinner table…that was all I knew…for some strange reason…I wasn’t comfortable about the pledge of allegiance…it didn’t seem right to me…I knew better then to say anything about it…obviously it seemed important to everyone else…the best I could do was to stand…hand over heart…and mouth the words as if I were speaking…I didn’t want to disrespect others…it meant something to them…I was only 6 yo…I still don’t issue make …but…I get the dichotomy of feelings…on both sides…there are so many diverse cultures here now…all with their own traditions…it was important to my mother to raise me mainstream…but my heart and soul is with her people…their history and traditions…thanksgiving to me truly is a native american holiday…look @ what’s on the table…not only is it native food…but it ended up saving all of Europe from starvation. ..that’s powerful ( and quite delicious)…there was no pharmacy…until Europe interacted with original americans…aspirin…quinine…native barks now known as Dr pepper…cola…rootbeer…surgery wasn’t possible without discovering the “aines”.. in fact even in today’s world your remedies are superior…the old way of farming is without doubt one of the most effective and efficient modes I’ve ever seen…3 seeds…conserving land…water…each plant working synergistically with each other…they sure haven’t improved on that…we have so many holidays now…and we keep adding more. ..I just enjoy the fireworks and socializing…it’s like mouthing the pledge of allegiance…anyone who studies history…knows who the true savages were…their descendents are in Congress today…
Thank you. My heart aches for my ancestors and even for myself as I humbly face the history of my people. I will continue to listen and believe and change. I hope the new common history comes quickly – we are all ready.
I’m not Native American, but I have never know that the Declaration refers to them in such a crude way. That’s extremely unjust as well as heartbreaking that not many people know about that.
And the Constitution defines an African American as .7 of a man.
I totally agree and support the author. We expect continued apology from the Germans, criticize the Japanese for not doing as much, and more harshly criticize the Turks for refusing to recognize their genocide. But we are officially completely silent about our own, which is qualitatively not any different.
We cannot change the past. The living native Americans should not simply expect our sympathy and welfare checks. We should engage with them in a dialog about how we can do something for the people and other denizens of the earth that would be a suitable memorial to those who were sacrificed before.
The declaration of independence is old, very old and not by any means how we are thinking today. There may be the quote but it’s stupid to assume it’s in there to mock native’s.
We accept with loving arms here in Canada and the States along with every race, it will take a long time to change such a delacate document but it’s not impossible. There is racism and people still think it but we’re definitly getting better and those ARE NOT the modern day words of Americans.
Sam., you have good thoughts, but your are wrong.
sam
An interesting article, sir; however, what is more interesting is that you do not repeat the quote from the declaration. Respectfully, I disagree with you, although I will agree that the term was an unfortunate one, yet was not a blanket statement against all Native Americans.
The quote is: “He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”
This is part of the grievances levied against King George III in that he incited Native American Tribes to fight the Colonists. Once again, it only refers to the Tribes fighting the Colonists and is not a blanket statement.
That’s a really good joke, Jacob. And, a very ignorant one at best. Did the concept of “merciless Indian Savages” cease with the original colonies. Of course, not. Ask the Cheyenne, for example, or any of the California tribes that were entirely removed from the face of the earth. How about those “merciless Indian Savages,” removed to the Indian territory in the 1830s so they would not scare the shit out of the whiteskins that wanted their land. (And took it again after the Territory was renamed Oklahoma). If it was not a “blanket statement” (covering everything), then I don’t understand the idiom. Please explain.
Thank you Mark for bringing this to our attention …and bringing light to the truth
Thomas Jefferson wrote that line in the Declaration of Independence as an example of why the colonists wanted to separate from England. He knew the Natives were not “merciless Indian savages.” He knew about the agriculture developed here and that only Natives knew how to grow nutritious foods which fed our people for centuries, and ultimately saved themselves from starvation. His inclusion of Natives into the US Constitution eleven years after 1776, in the Commerce Clause and definition of treaties as the “Supreme Law of the Land” proves that we were formidable allies/foes when necessary. Fourth of July marks the beginning of the documented love/hate relationship the new USA had entered into with Native nations.
Aho brother! Good words.
Thank you for educating me on that, I knew about the Doctrine of discovery but didn’t know about the quote about ‘merciless savages’ in the Declaration of Independence. So more proof that racism stares us in the faces everywhere we look but we don’t even realize it because we’ve been so indoctrinated into this Greco-Roman European thinking. Thank you again and keep talking, writing and sharing.
Yes, your work is appreciated Mark Charles. I’m in the greater Seattle area; please let me know if I can assist in facilitating this “series of national conferences” in this area.
Well written and documented. Keep it up.
Thank You, Mark Charles! We go on celebrating this day without regards to our Nations history, Independence of the individual (or a people group) and current situation of families being locked up on our soil…Our America. I would ask you to consider a day of lament and action. Now, I hope (if this what you chose to do) you have a fun and safe day with families and friends but I ask you to think about the people who don’t have that choice and haven’t had that choice throughout our history. Here are just a few examples:
Indian Removal Act, Trail of Tears, Donation Law Act, The American Homestead Act, Slavery, Segregation, Jim Crow (past and present), Mass Incarceration, Japanese internment camp, Chinese Exclusion Act, Mexican Repatriation 1930’s (the current removal, will be the 4th in our history). These are only a few examples. There are many, many more.
I don’t say this to shame people, but to wake people up in hopes to call attention to the people who don’t see freedom and independence in the same way that I have the privilege to. I will not forget or dismiss it to the past because it does not affect me, a-matter-of-fact I have benefited from it because of the color of my skin. I have the responsibility to remember. I do not have the answers on how we can fix it because it is broken nor do I forget that as a woman my freedoms I have now are only because of the woman that came before me. I can suggest that we all have a responsibility to learn the true history of our Nation AND listens to voices of those that have been intentionally pushed in the margins AND these voices should ALWAYS have a seat at the table when Decision are being made.
A great read on this “Fourh of July”. Thank you.
This article really touched me. Thank you for helping me underatand more. I am a proud Latina. My roots are of people of the land.