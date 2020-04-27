Sunday Night Update from Navajo Nation: 79 New Cases Related to COVID-19, No New Deaths Reported
Published April 26, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and there remains a total of 59 deaths as reported on Saturday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 1,716. There is a total of 8,037 negative test results.
The 1,716 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:
· Navajo County, AZ: 405
· Apache County, AZ: 391
· Coconino County, AZ: 243
· McKinley County, NM: 427
· San Juan County, NM: 177
· Cibola County, NM: 16
· San Juan County, UT: 21
· Socorro County, NM: 21
· Sandoval County, NM: 15
As the Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend curfew is set to end of Monday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer ask everyone to continue to comply with the Nation-wide shelter-in-place order that remains in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
“When the weekend curfew ends, there shouldn’t be a rush of people leaving their homes to go out into public. Let’s continue to stay home, unless you have an emergency or if you need food or medication, to slow the spread of the virus. Now is not the time to let our guard down. Let’s keeping fighting COVID-19 together,” President Nez said.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.