Sunday COVID-19 Navajo Nation Update: 27 New Cases and One New Death
3,603 new recoveries, 27 new cases, and one new death related to COVID-19 reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 27 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one death. The total number of deaths reached 335 as of Sunday. Reports from 11 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 3,603 individuals recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending. 49,027 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 6,990.
Here are the Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,817
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 635
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 421
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,190
- Kayenta Service Unit: 1,008
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,132
- Tuba City Service Unit: 574
- Winslow Service Unit: 205
* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
“The Navajo Nation health care facilities continue to test our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country. Over 20-percent of our residents have been tested. The Nation also has a contact tracing team to address the increased number of cases and to begin identifying the places and people the patient was in contact with to deter more cases. We encourage our Navajo citizens to keep their guard up, stay home, wear your mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing. Don’t back down,” President Nez said.
The Navajo Nation 57-hour weekend lockdown ends on Monday at 5:00 a.m. (MDT), and the daily curfew from 8:00 p.m. (MDT) to 5:00 a.m. (MDT) will still be in effect. All businesses on the Nation were closed during the lockdown, and all Navajo tribal parks are still closed to visitors until further notice.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.