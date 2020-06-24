Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Hold Legislative Hearing to Receive Testimony on 7 Bills
Published June 24, 2020
WASHINGTON — The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on seven bills that deal with water, land and patrimony of tribal objects on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (EDT).
Testimony will be heard on S. 2165, the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act of 2019; S. 2716, A bill to amend the Grand Ronde Reservation Act, and for other purposes; S. 2912, the Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act; S. 3019, the Montana Water Rights Protection Act; S. 3044, the Western Tribal Water Infrastructure Act of 2019; S. 3099, the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium Land Transfer Act of 2019; and S. 3100, the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Land Transfer Act of 2019.
DETAILS:
WHAT: A committee legislative hearing to receive testimony on S. 2165, S. 2716, S. 2912, S. 3019, S. 3044, S. 3099 & S. 3100
WHEN: 2:30 PM EDT, Wednesday, June 24, 2020
WHERE: 562 Dirksen Senate Office Building with the live webcast and written testimony available on the committee website here.
In accordance with guidance from the Senate Sergeant at Arms, the Senate office buildings are not open to the public other than official business visitors and credentialed press at this time. Accordingly, the hearing room will be closed to the general public. Two seats will be available for media in the hearing room on a first-come, first-served basis. The hearing will be live webcast here.
WITNESSES:
THE HONORABLE TIM PETTY, Assistant Secretary, Water and Science, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, DC
DARRYL LACOUNTE, Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, DC