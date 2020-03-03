 Home / Currents / Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Hold Hearing on Tribal Energy & Tribal Wildlife Corridors

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Hold Hearing on Tribal Energy & Tribal Wildlife Corridors

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a committee legislative hearing to receive testimony on S. 2610, the Tribal Energy Reauthorization Act, and S. 2891, the Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act of 2019.


  • MR. KEVIN FROST, Director, U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs, Washington, DC

 

  • MR. STEPHEN GUERTIN, Deputy Director for Program Management and Policy, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Washington, DC

 

  • THE HONORABLE LAWRENCE MONTOYA, Governor, Pueblo of Santa Ana, Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico

 

  • THE HONORABLE RAYMOND AUGINAUSH SR., Councilman, White Earth Nation, Ogema, Minnesota

