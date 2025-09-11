Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Approves Billy Kirkland's Nomination by 7-4 Vote

Details By Levi Rickert September 11, 2025

The Senate Indian Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to advance William Kirkland’s nomination for Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs in a 7–4 decision.

Committee Chair Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) described Kirkland, who served in the first Trump administration, as an "unconventional choice” for what she called the “most consequential” Interior Department position for Indian Country.

“He is not a legal scholar steeped in federal Indian law or a tribal leader, but he has expressed an eagerness to advance Indian Country's priorities with the White House,” she said.

Murkowski noted that Kirkland’s connections within the administration could help elevate Native American issues at the federal level. She also said he has committed to a 90-day listening tour to engage directly with tribal communities.

“We need Mr. Kirkland swiftly confirmed that this important hallway at Interior can get going on all the important work that is piling up waiting for an assistant secretary,” Murkowski added.

The vote to advance Kirkland’s nomination fell largely along party lines. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), the committee’s vice chair, was the only Democrat to vote in favor.

The nomination now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

The position has remained vacant since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term on January 20, 2025. Kirkland was nominated for the role on February 3, 2025.

A citizen of the Navajo Nation, Kirkland has worked on Republican campaigns and political initiatives in his home state of Georgia. While he does not have a deep background in Indian law or policy, he appeared before the committee for a confirmation hearing on July 17, 2025.

How They Voted

Republicans

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska - Chair - Yes

Steve Daines, Montana - Yes

John Hoeven, North Dakota - Yes

Jerry Moran, Kansas - Yes

Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma - Yes

Mike Rounds, South Dakota - Yes

Democrats

Brian Schatz, Hawaii - Vice Chair - Yes

Maria Cantwell, Washington - No

Catherine Cortez-Masto, Nevada - No

Tina Smith, Minnesota - No

Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico - No

