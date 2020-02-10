Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Chairperson Aaron Payment Announces Reelection Bid
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Aaron Payment, the chairperson of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, announced his decision to seek reelection on Saturday, Feb. 8. Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe is the largest populated tribal nation east of the Mississippi River.
In addition to being chairperson of his Tribe, Payment was reelected first vice president of the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest, largest and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native tribal government organization in the country,
“The role of chairperson in representing my Tribe at all levels is important. I have worked hard to build our standing as a tribal nation at the highest levels for the benefits of our Tribe and for all Indian people,” stated Payment in a press release.
Payment also serves as chair of the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan; president of the United Tribes of Michigan; president of the Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes and as co-chair of the National Advisory Council on Indian Education.
In seeking another term, Payment says he wants to run on a platform that includes increasing services for Sault Ste. Marie tribal citizens and mitigating weighty issues such as being the lead negotiator for his Tribe’s 2020 Great Lakes Fishing Treaty Consent Decree.
“I absolutely love representing, advocating and fighting for my people and hope Sault Tribe voters will give me the opportunity to finish the work we started,” Payment said.