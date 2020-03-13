President Officially Calls for a National Emergency Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency because of the deadly threat of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
“I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words,” Trump said at a Rose Garden press conference outside the White House Friday afternoon.
The declaration will free up to $50 billion in funding to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic, according to the president. Additionally, the declaration will allow the Health and Human Services to waive regulations and laws to aggressively deliver testing and care for coronavirus patients.
“No resource will be spared,” Trump said.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the COVID-19 a pandemic. The WHO says the effects of coronavirus around the globe are unprecedented with entire countries going on lockdown.
Across America this week, hundreds of events were cancelled because of the potential threat to the public. Disney closed both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. Professional leagues, including the NBA, MLB and NHL, have suspended or delayed their seasons in order minimize the spread of the deadly virus.
According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), information out of China, where COVID-19 was first detected, shows that certain individuals are at higher risk of getting very sick from this virus. This includes:
- Older adults (elderly)
- People who have serious chronic medical conditions like:
- Heart disease
- Diabetes
- Lung disease
