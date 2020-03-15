 Home / Currents / Pechanga Resort Casino Announces Temporary Closure Until End of March

March 14, 2020

PECHANGA INDIAN RESERVATION — Tribal Leaders today announced that the Pechanga Resort Casino will be temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The closure will be effective Monday, March 16 at 12 p.m. through the end of March.

As a Tribal Government and major employer of thousands of people, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Pechanga Resort Casino for the health and safety of our Team Members, Tribal Members, and guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro. “No matter what, the Pechanga family will rise to this challenge together with the strength, compassion, determination, and resilience that our ancestors instilled in us.”

Pechanga Team Members will receive their base pay and benefits during this temporary closure.

