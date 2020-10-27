Business

NNO Live: Join Native News Online & Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell

Details By Native News Online Staff October 27, 2020

Native News Online’s publisher and editor Levi Rickert and managing editor Kyle Edwards will host a conversation with Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell, one of Indian Country’s best-known tribal leaders, tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Native News Online’s Facebook page.

Cromwell has led the Mashpee Wampanoag, a 2,600-member tribe located in Mashpee, Mass., since 2009.

During his tenure, Cromwell was able to secure land into trust for the purpose of building a casino to improve the economic conditions of the tribe. The land was put into trust by the Obama administration. The decision was later reversed by the Trump administration.

The tribe took the U.S. Department of the Interior to federal court where a court case is still pending.

Tonight’s format is a conversation with Cromwell, who will discuss his tribe’s struggle with the U.S. Department of the Interior, which sought to take the tribe’s land out of trust earlier this year.

WHAT:

Conversation with Chairman Cedric Cromwell, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe

WHEN:

Tuesday, Oct. 27 - 7 p.m. ET

WHERE:

https://www.facebook.com/nativenewsonline/

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff