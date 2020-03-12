NIGA Postpones Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Published March 12, 2020
WASHINGTON The National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Board of Directors and Chairman Ernie Stevens Jr., are officially announcing today that the Association will be postponing the 2020 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention in San Diego scheduled on March 24– 27.
At an emergency meeting today of the Board of Directors, the National Indian Gaming Association voted unanimously to postpone the event.
The decision to postpone the annual gaming convention comes after, among other developments, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order addressing California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NIGA Board of Directors was also driven by the overwhelming critical safety concerns voiced by many tribal governments and the gaming industry.
“The health and safety of our tribal gaming attendees are of paramount concern and postponing the Indian Gaming Tradeshow, for now, is the safest course of action. Our Board of Directors and Association staff will work diligently on the best path forward for all impacted attendees in light of this postponement,” National Indian Gaming Association Chairman, Ernie Stevens, Jr., stated.
Governor Newsom’s Executive Order announcement can be found at
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/03/12/governor-newsom-issues-new-executive-order-further-enhancing-state-and-local-governments-ability-to-respond-to-covid-19-pandemic/
The National Indian Gaming Association will provide updates as they become available regarding the next steps after postponement.