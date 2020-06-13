Navajo Nation Surpasses 300 COVID-19 Deaths – Death Toll at 303
Published June 12, 2020
3,094 new recoveries, 92 new cases, and five more deaths related to COVID-19 reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday night, the Navajo Nation reported five more deaths from COVID-19, which brings the total death toll to 303.
Additionally, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,470.
Reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 3,094 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.
Approximately 43,197 people have been tested for COVID-19, which represents %-percent of the Navajo Nation’s population.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,662
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 602
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 409
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,085
- Kayenta Service Unit: 949
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,079
- Tuba City Service Unit: 536
- Winslow Service Unit: 140
* Eight residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to urge Navajo citizens to remain home as much as possible to avoid another spike in new cases, especially as other areas in the state of Arizona continue to see daily increases in new cases.
“Please do not let your guard down against the coronavirus. We cannot go back to the way things were before the virus until the daily numbers decrease consistently and we have a vaccine. We must accept all of the preventative measures to keep our families and communities safe. It may be hard to accept the changes, but we have to create a new normal. Listening and encouraging each other will slow the spread,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Friday.
The Navajo Nation’s public health emergency orders including requiring the use of protective masks in public and the daily curfews from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. are still in effect throughout the Navajo Nation.
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 symptoms may include coughing, fever, chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. Symptoms can range from mild to severe illness and appear 2-14 days after COVID-19 exposure. Seek medical care immediately if someone has emergency warning signs of COVID-19, such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, unexpected inability to wake up or stay awake, and bluish lips or face.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19