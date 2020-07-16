Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 79 New COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll at 407

Details By Levi Rickert July 16, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 79 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 407 as of Thursday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,213 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 69,904 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,486.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,120

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 723

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 570

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,377

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,205

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,344

· Tuba City Service Unit: 775

· Winslow Service Unit: 369

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer encourage all residents of the Navajo Nation to prepare ahead of time for the upcoming 57-hour weekend lockdown, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, July 20 at 5:00 a.m. to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the Navajo people safe.

“This weekend, stay home and do not travel off the Navajo Nation. Look at the numbers in the states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah – they are all seeing increases in the number of people contracting the coronavirus. The safest place for you to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Think of your parents and grandparents, chances are they are more susceptible to getting the virus so let’s keep our guard up. Wear your masks, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, stay home, and pray for yourselves and your loved ones,” said President Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform "Essential Activities.” The daily curfew also remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]