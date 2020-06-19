Navajo Nation President: Do Not Let Your Guard Down Against This Monster Called the Coronavirus
Published June 18, 2020
3,414 new recoveries, 85 new cases, and two more deaths related to COVID-19 reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 85 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths reached 324 as of Thursday. Reports from 11 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 3,414 individuals recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending. 47,039 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 6,832.
Here are the Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,776
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 622
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 406
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,156
- Kayenta Service Unit: 985
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,119
- Tuba City Service Unit: 557
- Winslow Service Unit: 203
* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to urge Navajo citizens to remain home as much as possible to avoid another spike in new cases, especially as other areas in the state of Arizona continue to see daily increases in new cases.
“Please do not let your guard down against this monster called the coronavirus. We cannot go back to the way things were until the daily numbers decrease consistently, and until we have a vaccine. We must practice all of the preventative measures to keep our families and communities safe and healthy. It may be hard to accept the changes in our lifestyles, but we have to accept it together and move forward. Don’t back down and stay home as much as possible,” President Nez said.
The Navajo Police Department and county sheriff departments will establish road checkpoints throughout the Navajo Nation during this weekend’s 57-hour lockdown. Curfew violators who receive a criminal nuisance citation could be fined up to $1,000 and/or up to 30 days in jail. All businesses on the Nation will be closed during the lockdown and all Navajo tribal parks are closed to visitors until further notice.
On Thursday, the Nez-Lizer team distributed food, bottled water, diapers, pet food, protective face masks, and other supplies to 1,110 Navajo families in the communities of Pinon and Fort Defiance in Arizona.
