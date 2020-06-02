Navajo Nation Adds 131 New COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll Stands at 248
1,920 recoveries reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation. The total number of deaths has reached 248 as of Monday. Preliminary reports from nine health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,920 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,479.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,415
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 534
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 292
- Gallup Service Unit: 922
- Kayenta Service Unit: 828
- Shiprock Service Unit: 894
- Tuba City Service Unit: 460
- Winslow Service Unit: 103
*31 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
“The number of cases and recoveries illustrates that we are still fighting the battle against COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. Today is also Navajo Nation Treaty Day, which recognizes and honors the strength and resiliency of our ancestors and past leaders. We have to remind ourselves that we can overcome this hardship by working and praying together. We ask our citizens to continue to practice safety measures, such as washing our hands, wearing our face masks, maintaining a distance of six feet from others, and obeying all public health orders. Please take care of one another,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Monday evening.
For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
