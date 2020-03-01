National RES Kicks Off on Monday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Over two thousand are expected to attend the 34th National Reservation Economic Summit (National RES) starting Monday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“We will once again have a jam-packed agenda and thousands of leaders from across Indian Country and corporate America as a part of the top business event in Indian Country,” says Chris James (Cherokee), president and CEO of the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development, the organization that hosts the annual conference.
Being held at Paris Las Vegas, National RES is the most attended economic development event in Indian Country, brings together tribal leaders, entrepreneurs, government officials, suppliers, and many more to do business and learn more about the top-of-mind economic development topics.
Native actor and producer Martin Sensmeier (Tlingit, Koyukon-Athabascan) will be the keynote speaker at the Tuesday luncheon. Best known for portraying the character Red Harvest in the Magnificent Seven with Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt, Sensmeier has been cast as Jim Thorpe in the upcoming Bright Path: The Jim Thorpe Story. Sensmeier is also a National spokesperson and Ambassador for the Native Services of the Boys & Girls clubs of America, as well as The Native Wellness Institute.