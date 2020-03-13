Lummi Nation in Washington State Confirms One Case of COVID-19
Breaking News
Published March 12, 2020
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Lummi Nation, located in Bellingham, Wash. announced Thursday, March 12, 2020 that one confremed positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The individual is employed by the Lummi Indian Business Council and lives in King County, Washington was instructed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 to self-qurantine.
The Lummi Nation released the following statement today:
NOTICE As of Today, Thursday, March 12, 2020,
Lummi Nation has confirmed a positive case of COVID19. Lummi Public Health Team, leadership and the General Managers office continue to work together and are in the process of implementing its emergency preparedness plan.
We thank the community for their continued support and patience as we work to mitigate to protect the Lummi Community and it’s employees. We will keep the community and employees updated and will be sharing information on Lummi Communications fb page.