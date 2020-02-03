Legal Scholar and Author Walter Echo-Hawk to Kick Off Book Tour at UCLA on Feb. 5
Published February 3, 2020
LOS ANGELES — Native American legal scholar and author Walter Echo-Hawk (Pawnee) will discuss and read from his latest book, The Sea of Grass: A Family Tale from the American Heartland, on the campus of UCLA on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Echo-Hawk is an eminent Native American speaker, author, attorney, and legal scholar who has worked on seminal and ground-breaking Native legal cases and issues. He is also the chairman of the board for the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums. Echo-Hawk will discuss his extensive research and the importance of his Native American ancient roots to his storytelling about the real people whose lives were shaped by the land, animals and plants of his homeland.
“All peoples have roots that extend back in time, with powerful stories to tell about their ancestors,” Echo-Hawk said. “including Native Americans.”
Echo-Hawk will explain why he wrote The Sea of Grass, including how he gathered family history, and how he wrote this historical novel. Afterward, he will give selective readings. His talk will be of interest to scholars in contemporary Native American literature, indigenous culture, American Indian history, and creative writing—as well as students interested in researching family history and telling their ancestors’ stories.
WHAT: Book discussion with author Walter Echo-Hawk
WHEN: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Presentation Room, UCLA Charles E. Young Library, 280 Charles E Young Dr N, Los Angeles, CA 90095
This event is sponsored by the UCLA American Indian Studies Center in partnership with the UCLA Native Nation Law & Policy Center, with additional support from the UCLA AISC Library and UCLA.
Echo-Hawk’s next stop will be speaking at Sonoma State University on February 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the University Student Center, and then at University of California at Berkeley on February 21, 2020 in the Multicultural Community Center at 5:30 p.m.
More details can be found on his webpage at www.walterechohawk.com