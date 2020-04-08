DOI AGREES TO TEMPORARILY HOLD OFF ON DISESTABLISHING MASHPEE RESERVATION
WASHINGTON — A government plan to disestablish the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s reservation has been put on a temporary hold after lawyers for the U.S. Dept. of Interior agreed it would refrain from taking the Tribe’s land out of trust for 45 days.
A federal judge has agreed to temporarily halt the process in a ruling issued in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. In court documents, Judge Paul L. Friedman said the Tribe’s request for a temporary restraining order would be temporarily suspended as long as the DOI refrains from taking the land out of trust.
The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe had filed a motion for a temporary restraining order on March 31 to keep the DOI from taking 321 acres of tribal land out of federal trust. The trust lands at issue include approximately 170 acres in the town of Mashpee, Mass. and approximately 151 acres in the town of Taunton, Mass.
The DOI was ordered to file its oppositions for the preliminary injunction on or before April 20, 2020. The Tribe will file its reply on or before May 5.