Deb Haaland Releases Statement on Federal Government Shutdown

Tags

Details

Deb Haaland (Laguna Puebloe), former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and current gubernatorial candidate in New Mexico, released the following statement on the federal government shutdown:

“In New Mexico, over 22,000 federal employees and their families are facing uncertainty because of the Republican government shutdown, while also making it harder for mothers to access WIC benefits, for families to put food on the table, and for veterans to access services.

“Donald Trump would rather make Americans sicker by raising the cost of healthcare premiums than keep the government open. New Mexicans are facing skyrocketing healthcare prices, crushing and worsening inflation, long wait times for doctors appointments, and rural hospitals that are on the brink. Thousands of New Mexicans are at risk of not being able to afford any coverage at all, and even more are facing higher costs every day.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“While Republicans continue to look at ways to line their own pockets – New Mexico is getting to work. I applaud Governor Lujan-Grisham and the legislature for tackling the rising cost of Republican healthcare policies in the Special Session.

“Our state governments are the front lines and as governor, I will lead the charge to drive down the cost of healthcare and make life more affordable for New Mexicans. I will strengthen the Health Care Affordability Fund and use the budget surplus to fill gaps in Medicaid coverage. And by expanding mobile clinics, we will bring quality care directly to rural communities.

“A better New Mexico is possible and I’m ready to get to work and fight every day for our healthcare, education, safety, and livelihoods.”

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher