Deadline Extended! CNAY-Brown University Online Summer Scholarship Applications Open
Published May 18, 2020
From Press Release
WASHINGTON The Center for Native American Youth at The Aspen Institute (CNAY) has partnered with Brown University Pre-College Programs to award two full-tuition scholarships for Native high school students. This is an online scholarship to attend the Writing for College and Beyond course which will take place July 6th – August 5th 2020. The scholarship will cover application and tuition fees.
All CNAY-Brown application materials are due by 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. You can review all the application materials, letters of recommendation forms, and technical requirements for online classes by clicking here.
ELIGIBILITY:
Applicants for the CNAY-Brown Summer Scholarship must meet all the following criteria. CNAY cannot make an exception to eligibility requirements.
- Must be currently enrolled in high school grades 9-12;
- Must identify as Indigenous and reside within the United States; and
- Must be at least 15 years old by the start of the program.
TO APPLY:
Complete the online scholarship application which includes the following materials:
- Response to an essay prompt (750-word maximum);
- Two recommendation forms;
- High school transcript (unofficial transcript accepted); and
- Explanation of why you are interested in attending this class (one paragraph).
Letter of Recommendation Form #1
- This form should be submitted by a guidance counselor, principal, or headmaster commenting on the student’s maturity, engagement, grit, and motivation for participating in the Writing for College and Beyond course.
Letter of Recommendation Form #2
- This form should be completed by an instructor who teaches in a field closely related to this course. The comments should describe the applicant’s knowledge of that field, overall intellectual curiosity, and assess the applicant’s qualification to engage in concentrated study. The recommender should speak to how the applicant will benefit from the experience at Brown University.
Please visit the CNAY and Brown University Online Scholarship announcement for more information. Contact Program Associate Jen Peacock at Jennifer.Peacock@aspeninst.