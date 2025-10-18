Cheyenne River Youth Project Kicks Off Annual Family Services Membership Drive

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project October 18, 2025

EAGLE BUTTE, SD (Sept. 29, 2025) — It might be early fall, but the Cheyenne River Youth Project is already preparing for the holiday season. In less than three months, the nonprofit youth organization will deliver personalized gifts to more than 1,000 children across the massive Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, and it will need every available moment to prepare for this year’s Wo Otúh’an Wi, the moon of giving away presents.

The first step is registering local families for the program, and to that end, CRYP launched its 2026 Family Services Membership Drive earlier this month. From now through Saturday, Nov. 1, families may join the program or renew their membership for a discounted rate of $25, which includes a bucket of free cleaning supplies.

A single membership covers all household members for 12 months, and it provides access to school supplies, winter clothing, shoes, household needs, baby items, and of course the Wo Otúh’an Wi Toy Drive.

When a family obtains or renews a Family Services membership, they receive “Wish Lists” for each child in their household. CRYP shares those lists with supporters across the country, and in December, the family will be able to pick up holiday gifts specifically chosen for their children—their names will even be on the packages.

According to CRYP Chief Executive Officer Julie Garreau, this massive, nationwide initiative is deeply grounded in the traditional Lakota values of generosity and caring for others.

“Our toy drive isn’t just about toys, although we definitely love to see our kids’ shining faces when they receive something they’ve been wishing for and dreaming about,” Garreau said. “It’s about showing our children that they matter, that they are loved and cared for—both within our community and by friends across the country.

“In nearly four decades of doing this work, we have learned that these children, as adults, will always remember how this program made them feel,” she added.

All Wo Otúh’an Wi Wish Lists must be returned to CRYP by Friday, Nov. 14, so sponsors have time to adopt the lists, shop for gifts, and ship the packages to CRYP. Once the gifts arrive, staff and volunteers will prepare thousands of packages for distribution to Cheyenne River ’s families.

“The earlier our families return their children’s Wish Lists to us, the earlier we can get to work on fulfilling those special holiday wishes and work with partners to fill any gaps,” said Jerica Widow, CRYP’s programs director. “Every year, we serve between 1,000 and 1,500 children, and we make sure no one is forgotten. It’s a huge project, but our donors, partners, staff and volunteers all work hard to make it happen.”

To sign up for Family Services or renew a membership, visit https://lakotayouth.org/programs/family-services/membership/

Local families may also visit the CRYP office at their earliest convenience to sign up or renew in person. Again, the discounted membership rate is good through Nov. 1, and all Wish Lists must be returned by Friday, Nov. 14.

To learn more about the Cheyenne River Youth Project and its programs, and for information about making donations and volunteering, call (605) 964-8200 or visit www.lakotayouth.org. And, to stay up to date on the latest CRYP news and events, follow the youth project on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.