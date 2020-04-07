30 New Positive Cases of COVID-19 for Navajo Nation; Death Toll at 15
Published April 6, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation counted another 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday to reach of total 384 positive tested cases.
The death toll remains rose to 15; one death more than what was reported on Sunday. As of Monday, 2,518 individuals have been tested. Of that total, 384 (15.25%) tested positive; with 2,134 (84.75%) testing negative. The numbers were compiled by the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center.
The 384 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:
Navajo County, AZ: 156
Apache County, AZ: 37
Coconino County, AZ: 102
McKinley County, NM: 23
San Juan County, NM: 49
Cibola County, NM: 8
San Juan County, UT: 7
Socorro County, NM: 2
“COVID-19 cases and deaths are growing at a very alarming rate on the Navajo Nation. This weekend, we are initiating a 57-hour mandatory curfew because many people aren’t abiding by the stay at home order. Police will issue citations, fines, and detain people if they don’t abide by the order,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
President Nez continues to urge the general public to use protective masks, including homemade masks, and protective gloves if they are required to work or when going to stores for essential items such as food and medicine.
The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The curfew does not apply to essential employees reporting to or from duty, with official identification and/or a letter of designation from their essential business employer on official letterhead which includes a contact for verification.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
