25th Navajo Nation Council Mourns the Passing of Former Council Delegate Bobbie B. Willeto Sr.

Details By Native News Online Staff August 27, 2025

The 25th Navajo Nation Council extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and community of former Navajo Nation Council Delegate Bobbie B. Willeto Sr., who passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Mr. Willeto was Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tódích’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). His maternal grandfather was Tó’aheedlíínii (Water Flow Together Clan), and his paternal grandfather was Naasht’ézhí (Zuni Clan).

A lifelong servant to both his country and his people, Mr. Willeto served honorably in the United States Army as a medic during the Korean War. His commendations include the Army of Occupation Medal with Japan Bar, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars.

Following his military service, Mr. Willeto continued to give back to the Navajo Nation and his community in numerous roles. He represented his people on the Navajo Nation Council from 1983 to 1987, and also served over two decades as Vice President and Secretary/Treasurer of the Tse'ii'ahi' Chapter. In addition, he was a dedicated advocate for education, serving on the Tse'ii'ahi' and Crownpoint School Boards for more than 32 years, and completing two terms on the Wingate School Board.

His commitment to public health and safety included 32 years with the Indian Health Service, 18 years with the Navajo Nation Office of Environmental Health, and over eight years with the McKinley County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. Willeto is survived by two daughters, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, New Mexico. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial. The family will welcome guests at a reception at the Gallup Community Center following the services.

In honoring Mr. Willeto’s service to the Navajo Nation and the United States, the family respectfully requests support in arranging a police escort through Gallup and military honors, including a 21-gun salute.

