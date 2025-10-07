Special Screening of "Words from a Bear" Featuring N. Scott Momaday on Indigenous Peoples' Day

Details By Native News Online Staff October 07, 2025

Vision Maker Media (VMM) honors Indigenous Peoples' Day by continuing its nearly five-decade mission of sharing Native stories. For 49 years, VMM has connected audiences to Native American experiences through PBS broadcasts, community screenings, and digital platforms. As a leading source for Native media, Vision Maker Media has delivered 72% of Native American stories—covering 412 out of the 574 federally recognized tribal nations.

VMM also supports Native American and Alaska Native storytellers with essential resources, training, and opportunities to help them tell their stories authentically and successfully.

On Monday, October 13, the Native American Film Series at The Ross Theater in Lincoln, Neb. will feature Words from a Bear

Words from a Bear is a powerful film exploring the life and legacy of Kiowa writer and National Medal of Arts recipient Navarro Scott Momaday. The documentary journeys through the vast landscapes once inhabited by his ancestors, offering insight into the mind behind House Made of Dawn, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that helped usher Native American literature into the mainstream.

Momaday passed away on January 24, 2024.

Get your free tickets at: https://theross.org/

