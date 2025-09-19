Final Curtain Call: Trend Alaska Fashion Show Takes Its Last Bow on Sept. 20

Details By Native News Online Staff September 19, 2025

After six unforgettable years of celebrating style, creativity, and community, the Trend Alaska Fashion Show will take its final walk down the runway on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (PAC). This grand finale will bring together designers from across the state in a powerful tribute to Alaska’s vibrant fashion and arts scene.

“Producing Trend has been a labor of love,” said Carol Fraser, founder and committee chair. “This isn’t just a fashion show, it’s been a platform for connection, growth and impact. As we prepare for this final event, we want to honor everything this community has built together.”

The 2025 show will feature 19 designers from across Alaska, each presenting original collections that span couture, wearable art, and Indigenous design—showcasing the depth and diversity of Alaskan creativity:

Anna Bauman – The Lacy Lounge (Anchorage)

Bobbie Meszaros – GarnetAnn Designs (Juneau)

Charity Lovelace – Frippery Studio (Wasilla)

Cori Giacomazzi – Lillith Moon (Anchorage)

Cynthia Gibson – Lateral Line Design (Sitka)

Elie Bishikwabo – BAC Fashion (Wasilla)

Gayle Hazen – ArtBug Studio (Fairbanks)

Jay Her – Saffrulean (Anchorage)

Joel Loosli – Alaska Clothing Co. (Anchorage)

Juliah Barnett – gutterflowers (Wasilla)

Reine Pavlik – Alaska Soles (Yakutat)

Sandra McMillan – Wearable Art Artist (Wasilla)

Sara DeVolld – Vintage Train Case (Soldotna)

Shea Wilcox – Opal Heart (Juneau)

Shelly Wright – Shelly Wright Designs (Juneau)

Taline Markossian – Sireli Floral (Anchorage)

Terisa Brenna – Star Seed (Anchorage)

Tracy Anna Bader – Tracy Anna Bader Design Studio & Denali Wear (Anchorage)

Virginia Lynn Peterson – Swoop. (Anchorage)

“Trend gave us a runway, not just for our designs but for our stories,” said Bobbie Meszaros of GarnetAnn Designs. “It created a space where Alaska artists could be seen, heard and celebrated... Being part of Trend helped me grow as a designer, but more than that, it reminded me why we create — to share who we are and inspire others to do the same.”

Since its debut in 2019, Trend Alaska has raised a remarkable $580,000 for Alaska-based nonprofits. Each year, a different organization benefited from the event’s proceeds:

2019 – Tourism Works for Alaska: $40,000

2022 – VOA Alaska: $125,000

2023 – Let Every Woman Know – Alaska: $165,000

2024 – Victims for Justice: $250,000

This year, the final show will support the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. (ACPA)—the nonprofit organization managing the PAC. Proceeds will help address urgent infrastructure needs at the venue, which is facing a critical crossroads. Years of deferred maintenance and aging systems now threaten its continued operation.

“The support from Trend couldn’t come at a more important time,” said Codie Costello, president and COO of ACPA. “This building is more than a brick and mortar, it’s the heart of our arts community. Without significant upgrades, we’re at risk of losing the performances, programs and partnerships that make Anchorage a cultural hub.”

The PAC generates an average $22 million annually in economic impact, drawing thousands of visitors from around Alaska and beyond. However, budget constraints and mounting repairs have already led to program cuts—including the cancellation of this year’s touring production of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

“The funds raised from this event are crucial to the center’s mission,” said Costello. “Now more than ever, we need to invest in local art and the artists who bring our communities to life.”

As Trend Alaska prepares for its final showcase, the event promises to be a joyful, emotional celebration—an opportunity to honor the designers, sponsors, nonprofits, and supporters who helped shape it into a beloved annual tradition.

“Trend has always been about more than fashion,” Fraser said. “It’s about community, generosity and creativity. This final show is a love letter to Alaska.”

For tickets, updates and designer announcements, visit www.trendakfashion.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

