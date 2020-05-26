Why Should You Go with Live Dealer Games?
A couple of years ago, it was only possible to play with robots in virtual casinos. With the advent of modern technologies, the situation has changed completely. You are not limited to a digital aspect of gambling and have a chance to play your favorite casino games with a live dealer. Professional gambling houses offer their customers the opportunity to play cards or roulette not with a “bot,” but with a real person who has undergone special training and is a true expert in gambling. Live dealers make the gameplay more interesting – they communicate with players, accept bets, serve cards/chips, and announce game results.
A live dealer creates a special atmosphere, making you feel like in a real casino. This is exactly what visitors of virtual gambling establishments lacked before. No matter what game you’d like to play, be it live dealer roulette or poker, blackjack or baccarat, you can do it online, staying in the comfort of your home.
Why Is Playing with a Live Dealer More Interesting?
In licensed online casinos, gambling becomes not only fun but also a profitable business. You are provided with live communication, independence from the settings of the RNG, which are often of concern to players. You have the opportunity to observe every move and action of the dealer, thus, making sure that the game goes without cheating. The game process is controlled not by a random number generator – all the actions are carried out by a living person.
What Games Can You Play in Live Dealer Casinos?
Nowadays, there are many casino games that you can play either in a live-dealer or online format. Among the most popular are the following:
- Blackjack – A live dealer shuffles the deck, just like in a land-based gambling room. It may seem that this is an advantage for players who can count cards. However, game creators have made it so that visitors have no way to trick the system. Those cards that have already been played are not transferred to the discard. The dealer cuts it or takes it half blindly. This makes it impossible to count the cards; you can only rely on your luck.
- Baccarat – This game has become especially popular with the advent of live dealer casinos as it is mainly associated with the communication between all the participants taking part in the game as well as croupiers. Playing baccarat single-handedly is a boring thing. It’s a different matter when you play with a live dealer.
- Roulette – Live dealer roulette is very similar to the game version offered in land-based casino rooms. The only difference is associated with game flow speed. With a real person, the process is much slower. But there are certain advantages in this feature: the spectacular launch of the ball, its characteristic knock on the wheel, the chance to hold your breath while observing its movements, and landing in a wheel sector. This is the atmosphere that true gambling fans love.
- Poker – In online casinos, there are multiple versions of this game – all adapted to the online format. You can choose from Casino Hold’em, Caribbean Stud, Three-Card poker, etc. The same game diversity is available in liver dealer casinos; the only difference in the game is that cards are served not by an online system but by a real person.
What Advantages Are There for You?
An online casino with live dealers is a perfect mix of an online game and a gaming session in the VIP room of a real casino hall. Playing with a live dealer has certain advantages:
- The ability to observe every move of the croupier;
- Realistic recreation of the atmosphere of a casino: backgrounds, sounds, gaming tables, etc.
- High-quality graphics, which makes the game 100% realistic;
- RNG is not involved; the game outcome depends on luck.
If you are bored playing casino games and are looking for a different type of gambling entertainment, then you should try live dealer games. They will help you see the casino world from a different angle and bring bright emotions.