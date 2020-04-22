How to Finance Your Studies in the United States
The advantages of studying in the U.S. are infinite, minus one – the price. But if you really want to go to the dream, then there is a way out for you – grants and scholarships. By the way, grants in the United States are easier to get than in other English-speaking countries.
Ways to finance your studies in the United States:
- University Scholarships & Grants.
- Fellowship from the US Embassy (Fulbright)
- Loans
- Extra income (assistantship/work-study)
Now more details about each type of financing.
University Scholarships & Grants in the USA
Fellowships (research grant)
To receive this grant, the student must do research for the university or government agencies. This grant covers the full cost of tuition as well as accommodation and meals (about $1,000-1500 for personal expenses). Most often, research grants are for PhD (doctoral/postgraduate) students. And more than 90% of PhD students, including foreign students, receive full funding for their education.
An example of a program with a research grant: PhD, Department of Physics, University of Maryland. Full funding is provided to all applicants for the program.
Scholarships (Study Grants)
Such a grant can represent both full funding and 5% of the full cost of tuition, depending on the program and the university. To find out the details of the grant, you need to write to universities and research their websites. Unfortunately, there is no single portal for study grants in the United States. Moreover, universities’ budgets change every year.
An example of a grant program: Masters in Marketing, Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University. The program has several grants (Dean’s Scholarship), which cover the full cost of education ($60,000).
US Government Fulbright Scholarship
The advantage of the program is that the Fulbright grant covers the entire cost of the course, accommodation, examinations, flight and visa. However, after graduation, a graduate can stay in the U.S. only on a tourist visa, as the right to work is not granted (for 3 years). Therefore, it is likely that you will not be able to work after Fulbright. Although there is an exception – you can get an O1 visa for foreigners with exceptional talents, only with it you can stay to work in the U.S. under the Fulbright program.
An interesting Fulbright alumnus: Ruzwana Bashir, founder of Peek travel startup, received a Fulbright MBA grant at Harvard. Upon graduation, she received an O1 visa and now lives and works in the United States.
US study loans
Yes, credit refers to types of financing, because not every university student will agree to lend under their own responsibility. The loan must be paid by the student within 10 years after graduation. The first installment is made 9 months after graduation. As a rule, loans without a guarantor are granted to foreign students only by top universities.
If the university of your choice does not grant loans to international students, you must find a guarantor. This may be a relative of yours or a close friend who has lived in the United States for more than two years. He or she must have legal status, a good credit history, etc. You then apply to one of the credit organizations that grant loans to international students in the United States. The money is automatically transferred to the university.
Educational loans are a common reason for students to be depressed. So this is a good idea to think about distance learning.
Assistantship (work at a university)
Here we distinguish between two types of work – administrative and teaching. In any case, you do not work more than 20 hours a week, as a student visa no longer allows. Often these types of work cover the entire cost of tuition and accommodation, but sometimes it can only be a fraction of the cost of studying. Again, you will have to be in contact with the university to assess your chances of receiving such funding.