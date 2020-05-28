How to Boost Your Immune System
It’s always a good idea to take good care of your health. Now, recent world events have people taking extra care of their immune systems. Luckily, there are plenty of healthy ways to boost your body’s ability to fight foreign infections. Here are some you can start trying.
1 – Sleep well
One of the key factors in the strength of your immune system is how well you sleep every night. The research is quite clear on this point. Your body uses sleep not only to replenish a lot of its resources and its energy, but also as a time to general maintenance of your body. Sleep helps reduce inflammation throughout your body, for example. And it reduces the levels of stress hormones in your bloodstream.
There are many methods you can use to improve the quality of your sleep. One of the simplest ones is to follow a sleep schedule. Going to bed at the same time every night helps you fall asleep faster, and get more rest out of each sleep. Exercising, following a healthy diet, and managing your consumption of caffeine can all have a positive effect on sleep quality as well.
2 – Exercise
Not all forms of exercise are good for your immune system. Stress and exhaustion can both suppress your immune system, and because of that, prolonged and intense exercise can make your immune system weaker.
You should be aiming for moderate exercise if you want your immune system to be as strong as possible. What counts as “moderate”, of course, depends on your fitness levels. Walking, light jogging, riding a bicycle, and swimming are all good examples of moderate exercise that most people can engage in. Try aiming for about 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week for maximum effect.
3 – Eat fermented foods
Fermented foods like yogurt, fermented milk, and natto are rich in probiotics, which help populate your digestive tract with healthy bacteria. Plenty of studies have linked a healthier gut to better overall health and a stronger immune system. Having a healthy network of gut bacteria also helps your immune system better distinguish between healthy cells and invading organisms, making your immune response more effective. If fermented foods aren’t an option, you can also get probiotics in the form of supplements.
4 – Stay hydrated
As a general rule, you should drink enough water every day to make your urine pale yellow. While water itself does not boost your immune system, dehydration weakens your entire system, making you more susceptible to illness.
5 – Stay on top of stress
Stress hormones have many effects on your body. One of them is suppressing your immune system. In the long term, stress also promotes the inflammation of many regions of your body, which further weakens your immune system by hogging its resources.
There are many ways you can reduce your stress levels. Taking breaks from work, meditating, exercising, and sleeping better all help reduce the symptoms of stress. You can also treat it with calming natural remedies, such as chamomile tea and CBD oil.