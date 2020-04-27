How Native American Casinos Could Benefit From New Online Gambling Legalization
Throughout the United States, the legalization of online gambling is a hot topic being discussed by everyone from senators to teenagers.
With the global boom in online casinos, economies across the planet have received billions in income over recent years, with the US largely missing out due to strict gambling laws in all but a few states such as Nevada and New Jersey.
In the United States, much of the pushback against the legalization of online gambling has come from Native American Casinos and those seeking to protect them. In the US, Native American owned casinos exist outside of state and federal law due to the fact that they lie on tribal lands. These casinos provide a major source of income for the tribes and the industry generates total annual revenue of $27 billion.
In this article, we will take a look at how Native American casinos could benefit from online gambling legalization should the industry open up in the USA.
Native American casinos would be reenergized
Whilst the nationwide Native American casino business is undoubtedly a highly lucrative operation, the fact is that many of the nation’s oldest casinos are seeing a dramatic decline in revenue. This is mostly because, in states like Florida and California where the industry is most mature, many of the tribal casinos are seeing a drop in profits due to online competitors.
Rather than fight the inevitable arrival of online gambling, Native American casinos should look to adapt to this new technology and, if they do, many lagging operations could see their fortunes reversed.
Looking ahead to the future
It has to be said that, should Native American casinos fail to adapt to the arrival of online gambling across the USA, then they will surely become obsolete in the not too distant future.
Native American casinos could easily benefit from the legalization of online gambling if only they open up to the prospect. Although casinos would be competing with other outfits from across the nation – and not all of them Native American – the existing casinos would have the know-how and the reputation to enjoy a serious head start on the competition!
Legalization would galvanize Native American Youth
With one eye on the future, Native American casino owners and stakeholders who adapt to online gambling would be providing their children and grandchildren with a seriously exciting inheritance. It is no secret that the world is becoming increasingly technological and online casinos are bound to overtake brick and mortar soon.
Should Native American casinos use their tech-savvy youth to build games, websites, apps and more, then this could be a seriously profitable switch for generations to come.
Overall, the benefits to Native American casinos that the prospect of legalization could bring are near endless. Not only would the benefits be immediate, yet the long-term and intergenerational plusses that would spring up from such a move could be monumental.