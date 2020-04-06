How E-Commerce Affects Global Economics
In the 21st century, the E-Commerce industry has a significant impact on the economies of all developed countries.
Today, organizations that use the Internet to do their business already feel a great advantage in economic growth over their competitors who do not use the Internet space for their business. This fact is due to the fact that in today’s world it is no longer enough to be simply better and have higher financial turnovers than competitors and to satisfy market demands.
Today, the most important indicator of quality is the speed of information transfer to the consumer. This includes not only prompt communication, but also the ability to show your product faster and place it in a more prominent place at the right time than competitors, as well as the ability to quickly answer customer questions, process orders and fulfill them quickly.
Many organizations, including those that used to use offline advertising only, or those that have a real production, rather than just being intermediaries, emphasize the development of online sales for the following reasons:
- Low cost of advertising displays.
- Reach the target audience by relevant requests (e.g. contextual advertising).
- Lack of any geographical restrictions.
- The company’s activities are not limited to a small geographical radius in which it is located, but may be carried out outside or even in other countries.
- The organization is given the opportunity to present to the consumer the entire list of its products, to complement the description and photographs, with the help of Mageworx company, which significantly increases conversion by closing all basic objections of the user when selling and increases his awareness of the product.
- Small expenses which the organizations face directly at an entrance on the market, and also an exit from it.
The need for companies to enter the Internet is due to the fact that today the consumer chooses it to find the goods and services he needs. As practice shows, often a quality site can be much more effective in attracting customers than advertising in the media, television or participation in exhibitions.
E-Commerce is a modern media shop. Here, consumers, more and more purchases are made. Over the past year, 34% of Internet users preferred to buy online than at offline shops. The Internet allows you to bring together: a showcase, catalog and mail order without leaving home.
While online, the user has the opportunity to make several actions at once: to study the goods, to analyze prices and make your order. A huge advantage is that to perform all actions they do not need to go anywhere and they can perform all the actions while at home and on the way to work.
In today’s world, one of the most important achievements in the development of E-Commerce is Internet banking. Internet banking is a common name for e-banking technologies, as well as access to accounts and transactions, provided at any time and from any authorized device that has access to the Internet. To perform operations, a browser and a website are used, i.e. there is no need to install the client part of the software.
Internet banking services mainly include the following:
– Statements of account
– Providing information on banking products
– Applications for opening deposits, obtaining loans and bank cards
– Internal transfers to the bank card
– Transfers to accounts with other banks
– Funds conversion
– Personal cabinet for service management
Currently, the number of Internet banking users in Europe and America exceeds 50% of the total adult population, and among adult Internet users, the figure reaches 90%.
At present, brokerage services are a promising area for modern banks. These services include providing individuals with access to international monetary funds in the market (Internet trading).
Advantages of Internet trading are:
– Increased efficiency of clients’ work on the stock market
– Simultaneous trading on several exchanges
– Direct access to the market for regional investors
– Minimum technical equipment
– Efficiency and quality of the client’s work
– Low-level of initial financial investments
But Internet trading also has some of the following drawbacks:
– Fraud on the Internet
– Lack of literacy and mutually beneficial support from the broker
– Legal problems
To ensure the security of online banking, confirmation of transactions with one-time passwords has been actively used recently. This contributes to the fact that an intruder will not be able to access the client’s finances. But, it should be noted that in theory, the possibility of swapping the server is still feasible, but it is quite problematic.
The Internet allows interconnection between the client and the bank to become more operative. It also allows working with the client differentiated, leaning on its individual preferences, propensities to risk and formation of a portfolio of the client.
The development of information technologies, in its turn, makes it possible to significantly reduce the distance between the producer and consumer of banking services, significantly aggravates competition between banks, which contributes to the improvement of services both quantitatively and qualitatively.