CBD Oil: Why People Start Using It?
CBD stands for cannabidiol. It is one of the more than 100 chemical compounds or cannabinoids that are found in the marijuana or cannabis plant. But, unlike the other cannabinoids, CBD is not psychoactive. That means it doesn’t cause the sensation of being high.
CBD oil is produced when the cannabidiol is extracted from the marijuana or cannabis plant and then diluted with carrier oils. Such oils include the hemp seed and coconut oil. Currently, CBD oil is becoming increasingly popular in the wellness world. Some studies have even confirmed the ability of this oil to help with different ailments and symptoms.
The potential therapeutic properties of this oil are the primary reason why more people are purchasing cbd pods (read here) and cartridges to start using it. Here are the key reasons why people start using CBD oil.
Pain Relief
Some people start using CBD oil to relieve chronic pain. Research indicates that the use of marijuana as a treatment for pain dates back to 2900 B.C. But, scientists discovered recently that some components of cannabis, like CBD, give the plant its pain-relieving property.
The endocannabinoid system in the human body is responsible for the regulation of functions like pain, appetite, sleep, and the immune system response. Naturally, the body produces neurotransmitters, called the endocannabinoids. These bind to the cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system. Research has shown that CBD reduces pain by impacting the activity of the endocannabinoid receptors, thereby interacting with the neurotransmitters and reducing inflammation.
To Reduce Depression and Anxiety
The effects of depression and anxiety on the wellbeing and health of a person can be devastating. The pharmaceutical drugs for treating these mental health disorders cause side effects like agitation, drowsiness, sexual dysfunction, headache, and insomnia. What’s more, some of these medications are addictive.
Some people with these disorders are investing in the best CBD cartridges because research has shown that CBD oil has the potential to treat anxiety and depression. Mostly, people that have lived with these mental health disorders want to try CBD oil because it’s a natural approach.
To Alleviate the Symptoms of Cancer Treatment
CBD oil has shown the potential to reduce the symptoms of cancer and its treatment. Such symptoms include pain, vomiting, and nausea. In one study, 177 individuals with cancer-related pain didn’t experience pain relief from conventional medication.
But, patients treated with CBD oil reported a significant reduction in cancer-related pain. What’s more, CBD has shown the potential to reduce vomiting and nausea, which are induced by chemotherapy.
Although there are conventional drugs for reducing these symptoms, they are ineffective in some people. As such, some individuals start to use CBD oil as an alternative.
To Reduce Acne
It’s not surprising to have a friend that has invested in a CBD vape cartridge because they want to use CBD oil to treat acne. A significant percentage of the human population is affected by acne. This skin condition is caused by several factors, including bacteria, genetics, sebum overproduction, and underlying inflammation.
But, recent studies have revealed that CBD has shown the potential to help with acne treatment. That’s because it has anti-inflammatory properties, and it can minimize sebum production by the sebaceous glands. As such, some people start using CBD oil to deal with the acne problem.
To Benefit the Heart
CBD has shown the potential to benefit the circulatory system and the heart. That’s because it has demonstrated the potential to lower blood pressure. High blood pressure has been associated with the risk for different health conditions. These include heart attack, metabolic syndrome, and stroke.
Some researchers have speculated that the ability of CBD to reduce anxiety and stress is the reason why it lowers high blood pressure. What’s more, some studies have suggested that CBD can reduce cell death and inflammation that are common among people with heart disease. That’s because CBD has powerful stress-reducing and antioxidant properties.
But, further human research is required to prove that CBD can benefit the human heart in different ways. Nevertheless, some individuals have already invested in CBD Jull pods and cartridges to enjoy these purported benefits.
Other Reasons to Start Using CBD Oil
Some researchers have studied CBD oil for its potential role in the treatment of different health conditions. Some of the health issues that CBD oil is thought to have potential benefits include:
- Anti-tumor effects- CBD oil has shown possible anti-tumor effects in animal studies. These effects include the potential to prevent different types of cancer from spreading.
- Diabetes prevention- CBD oil has shown the potential to reduce diabetes incidences in mice by 56%. It has also demonstrated the potential to reduce inflammation in diabetic mice significantly.
- Antipsychotic effects- CBD oil has shown the potential to help individuals with mental disorders and schizophrenia. That’s because it has the potential to reduce psychotic symptoms.
- Addiction treatment- Preliminary investigations have shown that CBD has the potential to modify the brain circuits that play a role in drug addiction. It has demonstrated the potential to reduce heroin-seeking behavior and morphine dependence.
The Bottom Line
Researchers are still studying CBD oil because it has shown the potential to ease the symptoms of different health conditions. The potential health benefits of CBD are the reasons why a person can invest in a CBD oil cartridge and start taking it. Nevertheless, further studies are required to prove the safety and effectiveness of CBD in treating different conditions.