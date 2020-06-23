7 things to do in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is known by its many nicknames. It’s either “The Gambling Capital of the World,” “The Entertainment Capital of the World,” “America’s Playground,” “The Marriage Capital of the World,” “Sin City,” or simply Vegas.
The first things that come to mind about Vegas are the casinos. While you could think of many cities, like Macau, Monte Carlo, Paris or London, Las Vegas is the first one when speaking of casinos and gambling.
The traditional casinos gained fame and so much money in Vegas. These days, we can play any game in top online casinos – slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, dice, poker, etc. On top of that, the most popular gambling operators, like Unibet Casino, offer a series of advantages vs offline casinos.
However, nothing compares to a vacation in Vegas. This is the place to feel like in the movies, when experiencing the classic casino games. Here you can play absolutely any game, so there is a lot of fun in some of the coolest casinos in the world. There are over 100 casinos in Las Vegas.
But gambling is not the only reason to visit the City of Lights. Here are the 7 things you can do in Las Vegas:
See and hear the Bellagio fountain
One of the main attractions of Vegas is the Bellagio fountain. It is also one of the most famous in the world for so many years. The fountain is not just water, but also light and music, forming a complex choreographic show. Many people come to see it for decades now, as the display is impressive. The water “dances” on famous historic songs, every 30 minutes during the day, and every 15 minutes at night, and there are shooters which blast the water as high as 460 ft, or 140 m.
Walk along The Strip
Vegas is called the gambling capital of the world for many reasons. One of them is The Strip, or the Las Vegas Boulevard. It stretches along almost 5 miles, and features more than 30 casinos. That’s a quarter of the total Vegas casinos. Some of them are huge casino hotels connected to each other. It is also the place with some of the biggest hotels in the United States.
Witness the hotel casinos
Speaking of the hotel casinos, some are very famous worldwide. The Caesar Palace, The Mirage, and Bellagio are among them. They are famous not just for being landmarks or because they are extremely big and imposing, but also for featuring in movies and music videos. They each have thousands of rooms and entire acres of gambling space.
See the city lights from The Strat
The Las Vegas Valley, as viewed from the space, is the brightest city on Earth. So, by night, the view can render you speechless. One way to see the Las Vegas lights by night is to go atop of the Stratosphere Tower, or The Strat. This tower with a height of over 1,100 feet, meaning 350 meters, offers a spectacular midnight 360-degree view of the city from the observation deck.
It is the second highest tower in North America, and the tallest freestanding tower in the United States. The Strat is one of the landmarks of Las Vegas, featuring on many postcards.
The party, the music and the entertainment
The party is in the house in Las Vegas. The clubs have extraordinary music, with some of the biggest stars of the world concerting on the stages. Among them are Adele, Celine Dion and Robbie Williams. There is also electro music and live music in many clubs, like the Park Theater.
And you can also have a bachelor party like the one in “The Hangover”, or even fast weddings. Las Vegas has one of the highest marriage rates in the United States, because getting married in the state of Nevada is easy.
When it comes to the shows, you can enjoy great performances of Cirque du Soleil and David Copperfield.
Have a ride with the helicopter
The city is placed near the Grand Canyon, so you can take a helicopter ride over on the most iconic American landmarks. The canyon is six hours driving from Vegas, so a helicopter will take you way less than that.
You can also see the Hoover Dam from the helicopter, or just enjoy the evening or night views over The Strip in Vegas.
Have Venice, New York and Paris in one place
Last, but not least, you can enjoy some of the most famous tourist cities in the world in one place. You can enjoy the Grand Canal at the Venetian Casino Resort, with gondolas, gondoliers, bridges and balconies. Then there is the roller coaster at the New York hotel casino, and finally a replica of the Tour Eiffel at the Paris Las Vegas. It has half the height of the original and a 360-degree observation deck.