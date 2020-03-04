5 Scientifically Proven Natural Health Benefits Of Using CBD Oil
While the use of CBD oil is now widespread, still not everyone has accepted its viability. Some do swear by the positive health benefits of CBD oil, but some also aren’t convinced. These skeptics aren’t to be blamed. The legality of CBD oil is still, after all, in its infancy. Hence, there’s so much still that has to be proven.
If you need more evidence to convince you about the natural health benefits of CBD oil, you’re in the right place. This article gives you a list of some of the proven natural health benefits of this new and upcoming product. Read through below to find out more.
1. Relieves Pain
Apart from recreation, marijuana was once used way back 2,900 BC to relieve pain. Now, through technology, scientists are even able to confirm better that marijuana does have pain-relieving properties, mainly through CBD. This is possible through the interaction of CBD with the endocannabinoid system of the body, which is the system that is responsible for a variety of functions, which includes pain.
CBD reduces pain because of its ability to interact with the receptors in a person’s brain and immune system. For the reduction of pain, one of these receptors, CB2 is the key-player, as this is what’s responsible for managing pain. When CBD enters a person’s body, it interacts with CBD2 receptors. Hence, pain is better managed. If you feel any pain or discomfort in your body, you might want to consider massaging CBD oil on the affected area.
2. Aid In Quitting Smoking And Drug Addiction
Contrary to the common misconception that CBD is only going to get you addicted, it can help the person who is trying to quit smoking and drug addiction. Rather than smoking nicotine, you may want to smoke CBD instead. Take note, however, that abstinence is still the best way to stop a vice. But, when the cravings are too hard to control and resist, rather than giving in to nicotine, go for CBD. That way, you don’t have the harmful toxins in nicotine. Most importantly, you also don’t get addicted to the CBD, as it has no psychotropic effect.
3. Reduces Anxiety And Depression
Anxiety and depression are mental health concerns. But, when left on its own, these can escalate into severe physical health problems. Hence the need to solve this as early as possible.
Unfortunately, the typical way to address anxiety and depression is to give synthetic pills or antidepressants. These may work to relieve your anxiety and depression, but don’t forget that it also has its own set of side effects. These include drowsiness, sexual dysfunction, and nausea. Plus, it also makes your body dependent on these antidepressants.
With CBD oil, your body doesn’t crave for antidepressants. Because it’s a natural remedy, it also doesn’t bring with it adverse side effects. CBD oil can help relieve anxiety and depression through its interactions with certain hormones in the body. This is in relation to CBD’s ability to react to the brain’s receptors for serotonin, keeping it at optimum levels. Low serotonin levels are associated with patients suffering from depression. When CBD enters a person’s body, the interaction with serotonin is positive, such that it increases. When the serotonin levels rise, so is depression also better managed.
4. Manages Epileptic Seizures
One of the breakthrough functions of CBD has to do with its ability to manage epileptic seizures better. Children, most especially, suffer from this condition the most. Parents of kids who had severe seizures were already at a loss as to how to help their kids. Seizures can happen at any time of the day, and it can, unfortunately, affect their quality of life, too.
A CBD medicine, called Epidiolex, is now used and approved by the FDA to treat the following conditions, concerning epilepsy:
- Dravet Syndrome
- Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
5. Alleviates Cancer-Related Symptoms
First, it’s essential to make the point clear that there is no present cure for cancer yet. Not even CBD can cure cancer, but it can help manage and treat cancer. So many cancer patients suffer even further because of the symptoms and side effects that they experience after their therapies, such as chemotherapy. Rather than helping these patients improve, for others, it can even worsen their condition.
Hence the breakthrough of CBD in alleviating cancer-related symptoms. First, it’s found to have the ability to control the growth of tumors. Alongside all the other patients’ treatments, CBD can also contribute in this manner. Also, CBD oil after chemotherapy can help combat side effects such as loss of appetite and nausea. That way, the patient feels less weak as they’re now able to eat a little bit more than they would’ve, sans CBD.
Conclusion
CBD comes from cannabidiol or that component of the marijuana and hemp plant that doesn’t get you high. Even way back, CBD was legally accepted and sold in dispensaries. Today, marijuana has already a long-backed history of health benefits. Now, these health benefits are made even better through CBD, which doesn’t have any psychoactive effects, unlike how marijuana per se does. To enjoy these health benefits, however, here’s a significant parting word. Always buy good quality, and whenever unsure, do seek the advice of a medical professional.