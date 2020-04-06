5 Reasons Why an Online Degree Is the Way to Go
Pursuing a degree can be beneficial for a number of reasons. A higher degree can give your career the push it needs.
You can also fill strategic roles in growing startups and corporations with the help of a specific degree in your field. At the same time, a degree is considered a long-term investment; a safety net for those who want to venture into starting a business.
There is no shortage of courses and programs to take, but the majority of students now lean towards taking the courses of their choice online. Online degrees are becoming more popular for all the right reasons.
More Affordable
It is no secret that most online programs are being offered at lower tuition fees compared to the equivalent offline alternatives. In fact, recent studies have shown that online degrees can be up to 50% more affordable than offline courses.
The reason behind this lower tuition fee is very logical. Universities spend less on maintaining their online degrees. There is no need to invest in more classrooms, spend a fortune on overhead costs, or worry about long-term maintenance of university assets.
Every class in the course is conducted through an online learning system. The platform gives students access to course materials, live lectures, and other resources needed to complete the program. Students can also communicate with lecturers and fellow students.
Higher Flexibility
The second reason why online degrees are so popular is flexibility. Online courses are notoriously more flexible. Students don’t have to adhere to schedules or attend classes. They can learn at their own time and complete the course at a pace they are comfortable with the most.
On average, students only need to allocate one or two hours every day for studying. For some courses, it is also possible to study on weekends, although a higher time allocation is needed. There are course assignments to complete and exams to pass, but these too are very manageable. This higher flexibility leads to more professionals pursuing their degrees online.
Since classes are conducted online, it is possible to pursue a higher degree while working a fulltime job or running a business. High school graduates take online courses so they can jumpstart their careers or start their own business while pursuing a degree.
Up-to-Date Curriculum
In one department, in particular, online courses are better than their offline counterparts – the curriculum. Online courses usually receive more updates and are adjusted to changing industry- or market-needs. Students pursuing their degrees online have the opportunity to pick up skills that are useful in the market.
A business management program, for instance, may include digital marketing, data science, and cloud computing classes. This is because the skills that can be acquired through these classes are invaluable in today’s world of business management. Students are being prepared to face market challenges in a more relevant and contextual way.
An up-to-date curriculum also makes graduates of online courses more appealing to future employers. In the old days, online degrees were seen as inferior; that is certainly not the case today. Reputable degrees such as this AA degree (Associate of Art) from the Central Christian College of Kansas are considered valuable.
Choice of Programs
That brings us to the next reason: the available programs. Universities are making more of their programs available to online students. If you pursue an AA degree, for example, you can choose from a wide range of tracks.
You can major in business management, healthcare management, or accounting. Any of these tracks lead to bright career paths due to the high demand for professionals in these fields. The same AA degree also lets you master psychology or leadership; the options are limitless, and finding the right program is a matter of knowing the field that you want to enter.
There are multiple degrees to choose from too. An AA degree is only the beginning. Students also have the option to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree in various fields. Once again, professionals are the ones benefiting the most from these options.
Low Entry Barrier
The final reason why online courses are now so popular is the low entry barrier. Students still need to meet certain requirements before they can enroll in an online course, but the requirements are no more difficult to meet than those of offline programs.
Once enrolled, students can start familiarizing themselves with the online learning platform and prepare for the course. Thousands – if not millions – of students choose to continue their education online because of these top 5 reasons.