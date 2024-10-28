fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

test article

Details
test article

Your Content Here!


  1. Compose your article content and give it a title.
  2. Then Save Draft.
  3. You may create more than one post at a time by clicking Create New again and saving draft.
  4. When you have all the articles you wish to post ready click Submit ->


Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. 

Thank You Joe! 

October 28, 2024 Levi Rickert
Opinion. I keep thinking about my grandmother as a young child attending Genoa Indian Industrial School in Nebraska, 240 miles from her family in Mayetta, Kansas. Native children arrived by train in Genoa, where their first experience was being sprayed down for lice.
Currents

NCAI Reacts to President Biden's Apology

October 29, 2024 Native News Online Staff Currents 1247
LAS VEGAS —The National Congress of the American Indians (NCAI) is meeting in Las Vegas this week for its 81st Annual Convention and Marketplace. On Monday, NCAI's President Mark Macarro released the following statement on President Joe Biden's historic apology on behalf of the federal government's Indian boarding school policy:
Opinion

Thank You Joe! 

October 28, 2024 Levi Rickert Opinion 757
Opinion. I keep thinking about my grandmother as a young child attending Genoa Indian Industrial School in Nebraska, 240 miles from her family in Mayetta, Kansas. Native children arrived by train in Genoa, where their first experience was being sprayed down for lice.

The Route to the Presidency Runs Through Indian Country

October 28, 2024 Anathea Chino Opinion 768
Guest Opinion. Native Vote 2024. With Election Day in just over a week away, voters in critical swing states like Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Montana, and Georgia are making their final decisions. These states will likely decide which ticket secures the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidential race. Once again, the Native vote could be the deciding factor.
Sovereignty

ACHP Approves Landmark Exemption Allowing Native Hawaiian-Led Cultural Preservation Activities Without Federal Review

October 25, 2024 Kaili Berg Sovereignty 1320
The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) has taken a significant step toward integrating Indigenous Knowledge into its regulatory processes with the recent approval of an Exemption for Indigenous Knowledge-Informed Activities led by Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHOs).

Main Street to be Renamed Pawnee Nation

October 24, 2024 Oklahoma Native Magazine Sovereignty 712
PAWNEE RESERWVE, Okla. - Pawnee Mayor Cottle and other City officials held a Special Meeting at 10:00 a.m. at City Hall (located at 510 Illinois) to deliberate possible action to rename main street (currently Harrison Street) as Pawnee Nation Street.
Education

Museum of the Southeast American Indian to host 2024 Lumbee Genealogy Symposium

October 24, 2024 Native News Online Staff Education 2319
The Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke will host the 2024 Lumbee Genealogy Symposium titled Fighting for Native America – Lumbee, Coharie & Waccamaw-Siouan in the American Revolution . The event is scheduled for November 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at Upchurch Auditorium in James A. Thomas Hall. Admission is free, and the public is welcome to attend.

Navajo Nation Council advocates for Navajo students and families at ﻿New Mexico Government to Government Indian Education Summit

October 16, 2024 Levi Rickert Education 2853
On Wednesday, Speaker Crystalyne Curley and Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty made a compelling plea for adequate funding for Navajo students during the New Mexico Government to Government Indian Education Summit, emphasizing a student count-based formula.
Arts & Entertainment

Washita Love Child: The Rise of Indigenous Rock Star Jesse Ed Davis (2024) Book Release with Douglas K. Miller

October 29, 2024 Native Oklahoma Arts & Entertainment 180
The Oklahoma Historical Society is thrilled to host the book release for Washita Love Child: The Rise of Indigenous Rock Star Jesse Ed Davis (2024) by Douglas K. Miller on the evening of Tuesday, November 12.

Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, Oct. 25 — Oct. 31

October 25, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 757
This week in Indian Country , there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to conferences and art expos, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.
Health

Purcell Health Clinic Celebrates Two Decades of Service

October 29, 2024 Chickasaw Nation Media

October is National Dental Hygiene Month

October 28, 2024 Jessica A. Rickert
Environment

A New Marine Sanctuary Will Protect Homelands and Ocean Waters of Chumash Peoples

October 21, 2024 Kaili Berg Environment 2398
In a historic first, last week, the homelands and ocean waters of the Chumash Peoples on the central California coast were designated a national marine sanctuary.

Yurok Tribe Receives $18M for Restoration, Resumes Revegetation Work on Undammed Klamath River

October 13, 2024 Native News Online Staff Environment 3346
Building on the success of the winter planting, the Yurok Tribe’s Fisheries Department has launched the second phase of a large-scale revegetation project along the recently restored river section, as salmon make their way to the Upper Klamath Basin for the first time in over 100 years.