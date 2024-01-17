fbpx
Native Perspective.  Native Voices.  Native News. 

We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers.  We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you.

 

Award-Winning Mvskoke Journalist Gary Fife Walks On

January 17, 2024 Jenna Kunze
Storied Mvskoke journalist Gary Fife has walked on.
Currents

Heiress Considered Last Hawaiian Princess Leaves $100M for Native Hawaiian Causes

January 18, 2024 Chez Oxendine Currents 466
Abigail Kawānanakoa walked in two worlds: considered by some to be the last scion of the Hawaiian royal family, and by others as someone awash in Western wealth. For Kawānanakoa’s part, she had a passion for the Native Hawaiian culture she hailed from, and following a contentious fight for her estate, that passion will support preserving the culture and language she loved.
Opinion

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail Applies in Our Troubling Times

January 14, 2024 Levi Rickert Opinion 3509
Opinion . Some 61 years after writing the Letter from Birmingham Jail , the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are as applicable today as they were when he first penned them. The letter has been called one of the most important documents written during the civil rights era of the 1960s. The letter goes far beyond civil rights.

Honoring Dr. King's Legacy – Unity and Service within Cherokee Nation

January 14, 2024 Chuck Hoskin Jr Opinion 1233
Guest Opinion. As we come together this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I hope we can all reflect on his life and ideals. Setting aside a day to honor him is a crucial step toward making Oklahoma and America a better place for all of us, regardless of race, gender, religion, orientation, or socio-economic standing.
Sovereignty

Amid Ongoing Sovereignty Debate, Legislature Considers Office on Tribal-State Relations

January 10, 2024 EMMA DAVIS, Maine Morning Star Sovereignty 1672
The Maine legislature is considering adding an office on tribal relations to improve the thorny relationship between the tribes and the state.

Court Orders North Dakota to Restore Native Voting Power Without Delay

January 09, 2024 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 3872
Native Vote 2024. A North Dakota court has affirmed the voting rights of the state's Native Americans yesterday.
Education

Dr. Nancy Marie Mithlo Papers Housed at IAIA Archives

January 14, 2024 Levi Rickert Education 1107
A collection of papers donated by Dr. Nancy Marie Mithlo (Fort Sill Chiricahua Warm Springs Apache Tribe) ’85—Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) alum, former IAIA Professor, and former IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA) acting director—have been processed recently and are now available as the Nancy Marie Mithlo Papers (IAIAMS032) at the IAIA Research Center for Contemporary Native Arts (RCCNA), which opened its archives to researchers this past summer.

Whitman College Selects Roger Amerman (Choctaw) as the O'Donnell Visiting Educator in Global Studies for Spring 2024

January 13, 2024 Native News Online Staff Education 1411
Whitman College, a private, co- educational , residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington, has chosen Roger Amerman (Choctaw as the O'Donnell Visiting Educator in Global Studies for Spring 2024. Amerman is a distinguished alum of the Class of 1981.
Arts & Entertainment

"Reservation Dogs" to be Specially Featured at South by Southwest® 2024

January 16, 2024 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 10179
Hit FX series "Reservation Dogs" will have its own featured session at this year's South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference in Austin, Texas.

North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame Announces 2024 Inductees, Banquet

January 15, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 2591
The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame (NAIAHF) announced its 2024 class of inductees, which features 77 new athletes, coaches, and teams to receive the honor for their athletic achievements and contributions to their respective sports.
Health

Even Small Reduction in Lead Levels Improve Heart Health for Native Americans, Study Says

January 18, 2024 Kaili Berg

Turquoise Thursday Raises Awareness of Cervical Cancer in Native Communities

January 16, 2024 Kaili Berg
Environment

Native Landowners File to Intervene in Feud Between BIA, Tesoro Pipeline

January 17, 2024 Chez Oxendine Environment 441
A group of 26 Native landowners on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota seek to intervene in an ongoing civil dispute between the United States and the Tesoro High Plains Pipeline, alleging that the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is not adequately representing their interests in the case.

Tribally-Led Bison, Grassland Restoration Efforts Get $1.5 Million

January 09, 2024 Elyse Wild Environment 4331
Bison and grassland ecosystem restoration efforts in Tribal communities are getting a $1.5 million boost from the federal government.