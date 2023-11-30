A Test Post

fbpx
Native American Leaders Join 70,000 World Delegates at Climate Conference in Dubai

December 01, 2023 Jenna Kunze
Leaders from nearly every nation across the world—including Indigenous representatives from North America—will meet today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to begin a nine-day climate conference known as the Conference of Parties, or COP28.
Currents

First Hawaiian Woman Confirmed to Federal Bench by US Senate

December 01, 2023 Native News Online Staff Currents 160
National Native American organizations are praising the U.S. Senate confimation of Judge Shanlyn Park, the first Native Hawaiian woman, to the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawai'i. The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), the Native American Rights Fund (NARF), and the National Native American Bar Association (NNABA) released a joint press statemtn on Thursday afternoon.
Opinion

A Fight Against the Flu is a Fight for Our Future

November 29, 2023 Tom Anderson Opinion 424
Guest Opinion. As a tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation, I know firsthand how rich and cherished tribal cultures are - but, as with anything precious, our cultures' longevity depends on a concerted effort.

Cease Fire!  Yellowstone Buffalo Need to Recover

November 28, 2023 Stephany Seay Opinion 1511
Guest Opinion. It is time for a cease-fire in the so-called buffalo hunts that take place on the western and northern edges of Yellowstone National Park.
Sovereignty

Colorado Hospital Finally Admits to Cutting Lakota Elder’s Hair Without His Permission

November 18, 2023 Levi Rickert Sovereignty 10979
The UC Health Hospital in Aurora, Colorado on Friday finally admitted that a hospital staff member cut the hair of a 65-year-old Lakota elder Arthur Janis, without his or his family’s permission.

Large Majority of Mainers Support Making Clearer State’s Treaty Obligations to Wabanaki

November 14, 2023 DAN NEUMANN, Maine Beacon Sovereignty 1882
Last week, 73 percent of Mainers voted in favor of Question 6, a referendum question that the tribes say make clearer Maine’s treaty obligations to Maine’s Indigenous people.
Education

'These are the things that make us Indigenous' | Revitalizing the Yavapai-Apache Languages

November 16, 2023 Kaili Berg Education 3308
Growing up, Gertrude Smith (Yavapai-Apache) was shamed for trying to learn her language. Today, she is involved in the largest effort to revitalize it.

ASU Honors Student Dreams of Giving Back to His Community as a pediatrician for Navajo Children

November 10, 2023 Nicole Greason, ASU News Education 2117
Arizona State University honors student Jonah Holiday takes inspiration for his education, community service and future profession from his parents and grandmother.
Arts & Entertainment

Tribal Museums Day Kicks Off December 2nd

December 01, 2023 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 153
From December 2-9, Tribal Museums across Indian Country are offering free admission and special programming in honor of Tribal Museum Day.

Here's What's Going in Indian Country, November 30 —December 7

November 30, 2023 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 184
This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American holiday markets, book clubs, and special film screenings, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.
Health

Native Bidaské with Dr. Meghan O’Connell on Syphilis in Indian Country

November 28, 2023 Native News Online Staff

Inside the White Buffalo Calf Women’s Society, Indian Country's Oldest Domestic Violence Shelter

November 21, 2023 Kaili Berg
Environment

Coalition Urges Haaland to Move Forward with Protections for Greater Chaco Region

November 15, 2023 Kaili Berg Environment 2568
The Greater Chaco Coalition is calling upon Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) to follow through with her promise to protect the culturally significant Greater Chaco Region in New Mexico.